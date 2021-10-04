Police 'incident' shuts A5 both ways through Northamptonshire
Stretch from Towcester to Weedon is closed on Monday afternoon
Monday, 4th October 2021, 3:13 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th October 2021, 3:14 pm
The A5 is closed in both directions through Northamptonshire due to "a police incident" on Monday afternoon (October 4).
National Highways said the carriageway is closed between the A43 at Towcester to the A45 at Weedon Bec with traffic being diverted onto alternative routes.
A spokesman warned the closure is likely to impact traffic into the evening rush hour.
The stretch of road is the same one where an 81-year-old man died following a crash involving a two weeks ago. The pensioner died black Mitsubishi L200 and a white Iveco Daily van that was stationary in a layby.