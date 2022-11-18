Anglian Water dig deep after burst pipe shuts main road near Northampton AGAIN

Anglian Water says it “investigating the root cause” after a burst main closed a main road near Northampton for the third time in six months.

The company says it had to shut A5199 Welford Road between Spratton and Chapel Brampton to carry out repairs “as quickly as possible” and restore supplies to four affected households. A spokesman said: “This is a complicated repair due to the depth of pipe underground and it’s important that our teams work safely. We needed to close the road and are working as quickly as we can to complete the repair and reinstate the road.”

Burst mains shut the same stretch in May and the company gave no clues about when the road might open again.

