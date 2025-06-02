A5 in Northamptonshire closed in both directions following multi-vehicle collision

A main road in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions this morning (Monday June 2), following a multi-vehicle collision.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway on the A5, near the Cuttle Mill Lane junction, south of Towcester, around 7am.

National Highways has posted on X that the closure is due to a multi-vehicle collision and that emergency services are on scene.

The roads authority said: “The #A5 is now CLOSED in both directions between the #A422/#A508 #OldStratford and #A43 #Towcester due to a multi-vehicle collision.

The A5 is closed in both directions today (Monday June 2).

Emergency services continue to work at scene.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added that two people have been taken to hospital.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

There was also a fatal collision on the same stretch of road on Sunday (June 1), when a man in his 70s died in hospital following a single-vehicle collision.

More to follow.

