A5 in Northamptonshire closed in both directions following multi-vehicle collision
The collision happened on the northbound carriageway on the A5, near the Cuttle Mill Lane junction, south of Towcester, around 7am.
National Highways has posted on X that the closure is due to a multi-vehicle collision and that emergency services are on scene.
The roads authority said: “The #A5 is now CLOSED in both directions between the #A422/#A508 #OldStratford and #A43 #Towcester due to a multi-vehicle collision.
“Emergency services continue to work at scene.”
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added that two people have been taken to hospital.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
There was also a fatal collision on the same stretch of road on Sunday (June 1), when a man in his 70s died in hospital following a single-vehicle collision.
More to follow.
