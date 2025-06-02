Man in his 70s dies in hospital shortly after single vehicle collision on A5 in Northamptonshire

A man in his 70s died in hospital shortly after a single-vehicle collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened at the ring road roundabout junction with the A508, near Old Stratford, at about 1.35pm on Sunday (June 1).

Police say the incident was a single-vehicle collision occurred involving the driver of a black Mercedes AMG.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The driver - a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident, or have dash-cam footage relevant to the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000317121.

Anyone affected by, or witness to, a serious or fatal road traffic collision can seek support from Voice Road Harm. Find out more: https://www.voicenorthants.org/roadharm.