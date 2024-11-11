A main road in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions as emergency services respond to a serious collision.

UPDATE: The road re-open at around 7pm after the vehicles has been recovered and police officers had completed collision investigation work.

The A5 is closed near Towcester, between the A43 and the A422/A508, this afternoon (Monday November 11).

According to National Highways, a serious collision has taken place and all emergency services are now on scene dealing with the incident.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed they were called at 1.45pm today, and that the collision involved a motorcycle and a car.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

The roads authority says delays are expected. A diversion is in place.

A National Highways spokesman said: “Collision investigation will be required at the scene with the road likely to remain closed throughout the evening.”

More to follow.