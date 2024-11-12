Motorcyclist dies at the scene of collision on A5 in Northamptonshire as road closed for five hours
The collision happened on the main road between between Potterspury and Old Stratford on Monday (November 11), at around 1.40pm.
Police say a man was riding a black Suzuki motorcycle, travelling southbound, when he was in collision with a black Mazda 6 car travelling in the same direction.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The man, aged in his 40s, fell from the motorcycle and sadly died at the scene.
“Police investigators are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or who has information about it including relevant dash-cam footage, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000673189.
The road was closed in both directions while investigations and recovery took place. The road re-opened around 7pm.
