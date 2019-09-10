Two-car crash shuts main road in Northampton - air ambulance called

A main road in Northampton is closed after a crash involving two cars this morning (Tuesday, September 10).

A white Hyundai and a red Volkswagen Golf were involved in the collision on the A5123 Kettering Road at around 11.30am.

The air ambulance was among the emergency services called to the scene but no further details have been released on those involved in the accident at Spinney Hill Road.

Kettering Road is closed in both directions from Booth Lane North to Hillcrest Avenue - motorists are asked to avoid the area.