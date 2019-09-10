Elderly passenger, 89, dies following crash in Kettering Road

An elderly man died at the scene of a two-car crash on Kettering Road in Northampton today (Tuesday, September 10) - with police appealing for witnesses.

A white Hyundai i10 and a red Volkswagen Golf were involved in the collision at the junction of Spinney Hill Road at about 11.40am.

Police cars and an ambulance at the scene of a crash on Kettering Road in Northampton

As a result of the crash, a passenger in the Hyundai, an 89-year-old man, died at the scene.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

The road remains closed both ways between Churchill Avenue and Highlands Avenue with long queues in either direction.

It is expected to stay shut for another three hours, according to Northamptonshire Highways.

