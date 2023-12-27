The Qube makes huge £1000 donation to The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation
This is following a previous fantastic donation they made last year to the charity, and is a wonderful display of continued community support. Before supporting TMDF at Christmas, The Qube allocated this funding to gifts for their clients – however in the spirit of community, they chose to instead support a local charity.
This donation from will have a profound impact on supporting vulnerable and in-need families across the county through The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation's food bank. In the current climate of a cost-of-living crisis, the need for assistance has never been more critical, with more families than ever facing financial hardships.
Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, Founder of the charity, said: 'Contributions like this play a pivotal role in our ability to stay afloat and continue to support those most in need. What we do is a lifeline for many families, ensuring they have access to vital resources during challenging times. This support will be particularly helpful for many of our families over the Christmas period. The generosity of community-minded organisations like The Qube are the cornerstone of our ability to make a real difference in the lives of those who rely on our assistance.'
The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation expresses sincere gratitude to The Qube for their ongoing support and dedication to making a difference in the community.