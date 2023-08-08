The George at Kilsby marks first birthday with stylish soiree in new outdoor area

Members of the local community, including business owners, Kilsby residents and staff and regulars from the pub gathered on August 1st to mark exactly 12 months since The George reopened following an extensive refurbishment.

The past year has seen The George restore its reputation as a popular village pub, as well as becoming a destination dining venue thanks to its unique menu from chef patron Hari Krishnamurthy, along with monthly Supper Clubs and afternoon teas including an Asian high tea, plus cooking classes and cocktail masterclasses.

In June it opened a brand new garden and al fresco dining area, complete with bespoke timber seating and heaters, along with a dedicated garden menu and plans for regular barbecue menus, weather permitting.

The George at Kilsby, run by Chef Harishankar Krishnamurthy, celebrated its first birthday

The George also marked its 12-month milestone with the launch of a brand new breakfast menu, available on Fridays and Saturdays from Friday, August 4th.

The new breakfast menu, available from 9.30am to 11.30am, includes a traditional full English breakfast packed with top quality ingredients, as well as Eggs Benedict, Eggs Royale, Shakshuka and Loch Duart smoked salmon and scrambled eggs.

Meat-free options include Avocado Florentine and a Middle Eastern-inspired smashed avocado on sourdough. And those with a sweet tooth can tuck into Souffle Pancakes or a Smoothie Bowl.

Chef patron Hari said the focus is on quality ingredients, guaranteeing a great breakfast experience in a stunning setting with great service.

The George at Kilsby has launched a new breakfast menu to mark a year open

He said: “The George is proving hugely popular for lunches and dinners, but we know that everybody loves a great start to the day with a relaxing breakfast in lovely surroundings. That’s why we’re adding to our popular menus at The George with a breakfast offering to suit everyone, from families to couples looking for a great start to the day, along with business meetings and any other excuse you need for a great meal to kick off your day.

“Our breakfasts are made using the best ingredients with a menu designed to appeal to everyone. We can’t wait to welcome guests for the best breakfast around.”

He added: “It was great to mark our first birthday in the new garden area, which is already proving a hit with customers for both drinks and food. It’s been a whirlwind first year for us, and we’re thrilled at the reception we’ve had from the local community, as well as visitors from elsewhere in the Midlands. We wanted to breathe new life into The George, and create a pub that would be great for the village but also a destination dining experience for foodies near and far.

“The last 12 months have flown by and we’re proud of everything we’ve achieved, but we’re not stopping there and have plenty of plans in the pipeline for the rest of summer and the months leading up to Christmas. So watch this space! The George is the place to be and we can’t wait to welcome even more people as we move into our second year.”