Sudden death was reason behind cordon in Northampton town centre, police confirm
The death is not being treated as suspicious
A large police presence and cordon in Northampton town centre was in response to a sudden death, police confirm.
On Friday (January 6), a cordon was set up at Grosvenor car park.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called just before 12.30pm to reports of the sudden death of a woman.
“We are not treating her death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.
“Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”