Large police presence and cordon in place in Northampton town centre as officers called to incident

Emergency services were spotted around 3pm

By Logan MacLeod and Carly Odell
2 hours ago - 1 min read

A police cordon is in place in Northampton town centre this afternoon (Friday January 6).

A large police presence was spotted close to the Grosvenor car park at around 3pm.

The cordon is in place in Greyfriars, close to the car park. An ambulance is also on scene.

A police cordon has been set up in Northampton town centre. Photo: Logan MacLeod.
Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.