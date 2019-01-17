Staff and pupils were 'resilient' after Northampton floods, says head

Staff and pupils have pulled together at Caroline Chisholm School after flooding from a nearby brook damaged 39 of their rooms.

Back in May nearly 40 rooms - including classrooms, offices and 'multi-use' rooms - at the secondary phase of Caroline Chisholm School in Wooldale Road were hit by flash floods from a nearby brook.

This picture shows the school just hours after the flash flooding hit the town last year.

All classrooms on the lower level of blocks B, C, D and E were left waterlogged, including the sixth form centre.

READ MORE: Northampton school and sixth form centre might not open after half term due to floods

Now, 20 classrooms are back up and running eight months on after a full revamp, and children are making good use of 'break-out' spaces, between corridors, for their IT lessons.

Head teacher David James said: "The students have just adapted, they are resilient and they just get on and do things and that's the really impressive thing here.

The teaching 'break out space' is being used now more than ever as an IT suite.

"It has really pulled staff and students together and we get things done.

"We had three months where the school library had been used as a staff room."

In an email to parents last year Mr James said the flood water was not contaminated with sewage water and there was no direct health and safety risk from using the upper floors and all of A block, whilst the lower floors were being fixed.

The art department and design and technology block are expected to be fully functioning in May after refurbishment is complete and the sixth form centre should be operational by January 24 for an open evening.

A significant amount of text books and exercise books were damaged in the water and all of the wooden furniture has had to be replaced.

Hundreds of homes and businesses in the town were also flooded when localised flash floods hit on Sunday, May 27. More than a month’s rain fell in one hour as 62mm of rain was recorded.

READ MORE: A dozen flooding probes to be launched after bank holiday devastation in Northampton

READ MORE: Looking back at the floods that hit Northampton in 2018