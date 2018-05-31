Northampton school and sixth form centre might not open after half term due to floods

All 39 classrooms on the lower level of a Northampton secondary school and sixth form centre have been affected by flooding.

Nearly 40 classrooms at the secondary phase of Caroline Chisholm School in Wooldale Road have been 'extensively' hit by flooding, an email sent out to parents by headteacher David James reads.

Experts have been on site since the early hours of Tuesday (May 29) in a bid to get the school ready for next week.

Mr James said in an email sent out to parents: "Secondary phase has been extensively hit by flooding. All classrooms on the lower level of blocks B, C, D and E have been flooded, including the sixth form centre; this amounts to 39 classrooms.

"Luckily, the flood water was not contaminated with sewage water, so there is no direct health and safety risk from using the upper floors and all of A block, whilst the lower floors are fixed."

The school has been told that it is 'highly unlikely to have a full provision available' on Monday for secondary pupils and one or two year groups might have to work at home each day on rotation.

The email adds: "Year 11 and 13 external exams will be unaffected by the floods so will, of course, continue as planned'".

More information is scheduled for parents at the end of this week when the school knows how many classrooms will be available.