Smoke alarm saves residents of Northampton house partially destroyed by fire

Fire chiefs confirmed all the residents of a Northampton house escaped unhurt as a blaze partially destroyed the upper floor on Tuesday (May 3).

Investigations are already under way into how the fire started at a two-storey semi-detached house in Kingsley Road at 9.46am.

But firefighters believe the occupants were able to get out quickly after being alerted by smoke alarms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigations are already under way into the cause of a blaze in a house in Kingsley Road on Tuesday morning. Nobody was injured. Photo: @NNweather

Roads in the area were closed for around three hours while up to 20 firefighters from Northampton, Wellingborough and Rushden — some wearing breathing apparatus — tackled the flames.

Crews from The Mounts, Mereway, Wellingborough and Rushden attended the incident.

Station Manager Andy Luxton said: “Thankfully the property had smoke alarms fitted, which meant that the fire was detected early on and quickly allowed the Fire and Rescue Service to be called.