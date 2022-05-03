Firefighters have closed Kingsley Road while they deal with a house fire in Northampton on Tuesday morning (May 3).

Reports at around 11.30am say the road is shut between Randle Road and Romany Roadd while appliances deal with the incident.

No details have yet been given by Northamptonshire Police or the Fire & Rescue Service but a spokesperson said: “We're currently attending an incident at Kingsley Road in Northampton where our crews are tackling a house fire.

Fire crews are tackling a house fire in Kingsley Road, Northampton, on Tuesday morning

“The road is currently blocked as our fire engines are at the scene, and commuters/pedestrians are urged to find an alternative route.”