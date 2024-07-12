Sell out evening for Duston Mill Mexican mariachi party as tickets remain for daytime BBQ events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Top county mixologists and chefs join forces this weekend to turn Duston Mill into Mexican fondita for the first time

Hosts are already hailing their first ever Mexican-inspired BBQ party a huge success - as tickets have sold out for Saturday night with limited daytime stocks remaining.

Ember restaurant and Black Ducks Bars are hosting their grand, taco-fuelled BBQ on July 13 and 14 at Northampton’s Duston Mill.

Tickets have sold out for the Saturday night party where guests will be entertained by a mariachi band, sizzling gourmet BBQ food and mezcal cocktails

Jimmy Emmett and James Peck are bringing the party this weekend to the masses (image:jakescawthorne)

Foodies can rest assured that there are still tickets available for Saturday and Sunday daytime slots.

The event is being hosted at Duston Mill by James Peck’s live fire restaurant, Ember, which is located at Wellingborough’s Nene Court.

James has partnered with mixologists, Jimmy and Clare Emmett, from Black Ducks Bars, who have turned their converted horseboxes into award-winning touring bars.

‘It means the absolute world’

James said: “We are so grateful to our loyal customers and our new fan base who will be joining us this weekend.

“It means the absolute world to our small businesses that Northamptonshire foodies continue to back our events and we couldn’t be prouder that all of our hard work has seen our Saturday night event already sell out.

“We feel so incredibly lucky every time we see a ticket sale. We hope that you will bring your best energy and Sombreros to one of the hottest summer foodie events in town.”

During both the Saturday and Sunday daytime events, guests are promised family BBQ vibes while a live mariachi band is gearing up ready to play on Saturday evening.

The food menu includes 100 percent authentic corn tacos, garlic and lime chicken thighs, birria beef and dipping consommé, BBQ smoked belly pork and cauliflower chilli.

Meanwhile the drinks menu will see mixologists serve-up cocktails including spicy jalapeño margaritas, mezcal margaritas, sunset vibes, watermelon agua frescas and Corona michelada.

‘You won’t have experienced anything like this before’

Jimmy said: “We’ll be serving a mix of jalapeño infused tequila, chilli lime lager and lots more which we’re confident that you won’t have experienced anything like before.

“We are so excited to throw a large-scale event like this in our hometown.

“We feel so lucky that Northampton really rallies behind homegrown small businesses like ours and we know we can rely on the town to bring the party vibe.”

Robert Prentice, who owns Duston Mill, has transformed the former flour mill into an events space in Sixfields.

He is also offering hay bale tractor rides round the farm every hour - from 12 noon until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday - for the children.

Fun weekend for everyone

He said: “Duston Mill has really come into its own over the last few years as an event space.

“This weekend, we’re confident by teaming up with two of the county’s top hospitality pairings that they will deliver such a fun weekend for everyone who has bought tickets - and we can’t wait to welcome you all along.”

Hosts are promising family-friendly vibes on Saturday, July 13, between 11am-6pm, before the mariachi and mezcal party kicks off the afterparty, until late.

Then, on Sunday, guests can continue to enjoy a family-friendly atmosphere from 11am until 5pm.

Tickets are on sale through Event Brite, with free admission for under 11s.