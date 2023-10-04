Rush hour delays in Northampton town centre as emergency services dealt with 'medical emergency'

News you can trust since 1931
Firefighters were on scene for just over two hours
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:04 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 10:04 BST
Drivers were advised to avoid an area of Northampton town centre as firefighters and paramedics dealt with a “medical incident”.

Rush hour delays were seen in the St George’s Avenue area on Tuesday (October 3) as emergency services were called just before 3pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue were called to assist the East Midlands Ambulance Service at an medical incident.

“Crews were called at 2:48pm and left the scene shortly before 5pm.”

