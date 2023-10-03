Traffic delays in Northampton as firefighters assist paramedics responding to incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An incident in Northampton, which firefighters are assisting paramedics with, is causing traffic delays.

The area around St George’s Avenue is congested this afternoon (Tuesday October 3).

NFRS posted on X, formerly Twitter: “We have a number of appliances in the St Georges Avenue area of Northampton where we are assisting EMAS colleagues.

"While there's no cause for concern, the number of our appliances is causing some traffic issues.

"Please avoid the area if possible.”