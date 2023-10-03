News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Traffic delays in Northampton as firefighters assist paramedics responding to incident

The fire service says there is “no cause for concern”
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 16:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An incident in Northampton, which firefighters are assisting paramedics with, is causing traffic delays.

The area around St George’s Avenue is congested this afternoon (Tuesday October 3).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NFRS posted on X, formerly Twitter: “We have a number of appliances in the St Georges Avenue area of Northampton where we are assisting EMAS colleagues.

"While there's no cause for concern, the number of our appliances is causing some traffic issues.

"Please avoid the area if possible.”

More to follow.

Related topics:NorthamptonTraffic delaysTwitter