Residents living in busy Northampton road left without water for 24 hours following burst main

Houses in a busy Northampton road are currently without water as a burst water main continues to cause chaos in the street.

Billing Road has been closed off between Cyril Street and Alexandra Road since yesterday (July 27) due to the burst main. This has led to large puddles of water in the street and some local residents without water for over 24 hours.

Hattie Barron, who lives on the street, has been documenting the drama and is calling on Anglian Water to fix the issue as soon as possible.

Billing Road.

Hattie said: "A team from Clancy Docwra turned up this morning to fix the road but they are waiting for Anglian to turn the water off but Anglian still haven't done it, so Clancy Docwra have had to leave.

"Anglian Water are really badly organised. They've known about this since Friday apparently.

"It's been over 24 hours since we had water. It's seeping into the building site next door, and all the pressure on Billing Road is dodgy.

"There's a 66-year-old woman I know who lives on this road, she hasn't been able to flush her toilet for two days or have a shower.

"It's actually ridiculous."

Hattie said she spoke to Anglian Water which reportedly said the incident was a 'low priority'.

"It's absolutely ridiculous. There's been nobody here on site all this morning. Nothing. No one. It's a taking the mick a bit. There are pensioners struggling to even flush their toilets," Hattie said.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "Our teams have been onsite in Billing Road all day due to a burst water main.

"A road closure is in place for the safety of local residents and the teams working.

"We are aware that some residents have low water pressure and a small number of properties are now affected by loss of water. We would encourage residents who do not have water to contact us to let us know on 03457 145 145.