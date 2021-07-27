Busy road in Northampton CLOSED due to burst water main
The road was pictured closed at around 4.30pm today (Tuesday)
A busy road in Northampton has had to reportedly close due to a burst water main.
It has been reported to the Chron that Billing Road is currently closed between the Cyril Street junction and the Alexandra Road junction.
The picture shows Billing Road slightly flooded and barriers placed around the faulty area in the road.
One local resident said the road is notorious for flooding.
Anglian Water said it is aware of the incident and is due to fix the issue.
An Anglian Water spokesperson said:“ Our teams are currently working to repair a burst water main on Billing Road in Northampton. Due to the location of the burst we have needed to close the road for the safety of our workers and road users, and a full diversion is in place.
“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this is causing and thank everyone for their patience while we complete this emergency work.”