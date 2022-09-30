Work to begin on former M&S and BHS buildings in Northampton as council exchanges contracts

Work is set to begin on a project to turn the former M&S and BHS buildings in Northampton town centre into flats and retail units.

The announcement comes today (September 30) after West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) exchanged contracts on the former BHS building.

WNC says it will work with a development partner to deliver the project, which will involve the demolition of the existing buildings and the creation of a new mixed-use building consisting of residential on the upper floor with modern retail and leisure units on the ground floor.

The former M&S building in Northampton is part of a wider regeneration project.

The work, which will see the former BHS, Clinton and M&S in Abington Street become one premises, is part of a wider town centre regeneration project.

M&S has been empty since the retailer vacated in August 2018, BHS has been empty since 2016 and Clinton since 2020.

The first phase of the project on the former BHS property will see the large central building, measuring approximately 57,087 sq ft / 5,303 sq m undergo a full internal strip out and the removal of any asbestos containing materials, to ensure that the building is safe and secure.

Councillor Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth at WNC said: “We are delighted to celebrate this milestone in the regeneration of Northampton Town Centre.

"Ensuring that Northampton is a place where residents and businesses can thrive is a significant priority for us as a council, and the redevelopment of 35-45 Abington Street will transform this area for our communities.

"We look forward to completing on this building and beginning to shape the future of this area of the town, ensuring that it offers opportunities for businesses and residents alike."

Brendan Bruder Abbeyross Property Consultants managing director and Northampton Forward board member added: “This is a key site which will allow the delivery of more much-needed residential development in Northampton town centre.

“As respected businessman Sir John Timpson has said, ‘it is about providing new hubs and reimagining town centres, that’s the direction we should be going and not looking at how we can save what people call the high street today’. And he’s right.

"People’s shopping habits have changed drastically and the department store model is clearly no longer in demand. We need to do something much more creative with these spaces. Adding homes in mixed use schemes energises the town, creates places for people to live, shop, socialise and find the services they need in a sustainable way."

These works form part of the Northampton Town Centre Masterplan (2019). The wider regeneration of Northampton Town Centre includes the Market Square redevelopment which will see this area become a cultural hub for the town centre, and public realm works in Abington Street and Fish Street which will see the area transformed with new paving, improved seating, lighting and landscaping, and public art installations.