Target completion date revealed for controversial £54.5 million 'relief road' in Northampton as work enters final phase

A completion date has been revealed for a controversial £54.5 million ‘relief road’ as it enters its final stage of construction.

West Northants Council (WNC) started work in March 2022 on phase two of the North West Relief Road (NWRR), which crosses the railway line and connects to the developers' road to the A5199.

Once complete, the project will run around the north-west corner of Northampton by linking the A428 Harlestone Road to the A5199 Welford Road and will eventually join up with a planned Northern Orbital Road, running to the A43 near Moulton.

WNC’s Phil Larratt, in charge of transport and highways, confirmed that the second phase of the NWRR will be completed at the end of this month (July). The initial target date set by contractors Balfour Beatty was spring 2023.

WNC has nearly completed the second phase of the NWRR, which crosses the railway line and connects to the developers' road to the A5199. Photo: Logan MacLeod

Councillor Larratt said: “The work is 80 per cent complete while the project team is continuing to work hard to explore all opportunities to mitigate risks, delays, and cost increases.”

Persimmon Homes has confirmed it has now started works this month (July) to complete the final phase of the NWRR, which runs through parts of Harlestone Firs and on to York Road.

The developer, which is constructing the road as part of planning permission to build 3,000 homes in the area, says the road will be open by late summer 2025. According to The Met Office, the last day of summer next year is Monday, 22 September 2025.

When asked about the tree felling in Harlestone Firs to make way for the new road, a Persimmon Homes spokeswoman said: “1,800 mature trees were removed in order to both clear the corridor but also as part of the forestry management of the wider Harlestone Firs. Nearly four and a half times as many – approximately 8,000 new native trees and shrubs – are being planted to replace those felled.”

Persimmon Homes has started the final phase of the NWRR which will run through parts of Harlestone Firs and on to York Way.

The spokeswoman added that the the felled trees were mostly poplars at economic maturity and will be processed into products ranging from garden fences and furniture to sustainable energy.

The road has been criticised and questioned by many.

Conservative councillor Sam Rumens (Kingsthorpe North ward) says he is not convinced the road will provide any relief at all.

Councillor Rumens said: “Though I am not convinced the NWRR will provide any relief to Kingsthorpe – in my view, it is merely an access road for housing – we now need to see this project completed in full as soon as possible. We can’t have a road to nowhere.

Nearly 2,000 mature trees have been felled at Harlestone Firs to make way for the road. Developers say approximately 8,000 new native trees and shrubs have been planted to replace them. Photo: Logan MacLeod.

“More fundamentally, we need to continue on the pathway to getting a proper orbital road built, most likely connecting the area near J16 of the M1 with the A43 around Moulton/Sywell.

“Northampton needs a proper orbital road system, and until it has one, our potential for growth will be held back, and both road users and others in Kingsthorpe and beyond will continue to suffer from increased pollution, congestion, and journey times.”

Sean Brady, the chairman of Whitehills & Spring Park Residents Association (WASPRA), previously said: “With this application, we’re sleepwalking into another planning disaster like the bus station and Angel Square. Our traffic assessments show gridlock is certain. The proposed roundabout is without question a danger with HGVs trying to navigate its multi-lane layout. This road will cause traffic to push down the various rat runs by parents making their way to school, and it’s only a matter of time before the first casualty.”