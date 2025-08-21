Action underway to take 'legal steps' over use of West Northamptonshire hotels for asylum seekers, council confirms

Action is underway to take “legal steps” over the use of West Northamptonshire hotels for asylum seekers, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has confirmed.

WNC says it is actively reviewing the evidence and information it holds as part of preparing a robust case against the use of the three hotels in its area being used by the Home Office for asylum accommodation.

The move comes after Epping Forest District Council was granted a temporary High Court injunction to stop asylum seekers being place at The Bell Hotel in Epping.

The council says it is important they have strong evidence similar to that presented in the Epping Forest case to “ensure the chances of its success in future legal action”, given the “significant future cost of this to taxpayers”.

Mark Arnull, Reform UK leader of West Northamptonshire Council.

Councillor Mark Arnull, Leader of WNC, said: “We have started collating the evidence we need to prepare a robust case against the use of these hotels for asylum accommodation. We know residents are concerned by the use of these hotels as asylum accommodation and we will do everything we can within our powers to keep our communities safe.

“The Epping Forest case opens a new legal pathway for us to explore. But it would be irresponsible of us to start a legal action, such as seeking an injunction, without knowing we have the evidence we need for a successful outcome to the case. This type of action is costly and we must be absolutely clear on the consequences for our taxpayers on any potential decision we make.”

Cllr Arnull added that the use and locations of the three hotels in West Northants – Ibis in Crick, Holiday Inn, Flore, and MK Hotel, Deanshanger – had “never been suitable for asylum accommodation and continued to place unreasonable and unsustainable strain on local services”.

Following the announcement, Councillor Dan Lister, Conservative party leader, said: "The steps now being taken by WNC to explore legal action following the High Court ruling in Epping Forest have only happened because Conservative councillors acted immediately. Reform UK’s leadership has shown inexperience and inaction, leaving residents reliant on the Conservatives to lead.

"It is only because the Conservatives acted quickly, submitting a formal request for an urgent Extraordinary Council Meeting, proposing a motion for decisive legal steps, and working closely with our Conservative MPs for Daventry and South Northamptonshire, that the council has finally begun to respond.

“We will continue to press the council to take urgent and decisive action to protect residents and local services."

Earlier this week, Northamptonshire’s Reform UK council leaders called on the Home Office for “genuine consultation” on any future plans to house asylum seekers in their areas, after claims that residents feel “blindsided” by the accommodation being used. It came after government ministers announced they would be investing £500 million to create a new, more sustainable accommodation model to work towards ending the use of asylum hotels entirely.

Concerns have also been raised in recent weeks by communities in West Northamptonshire about the use of hotels for asylum seekers.

Crick Parish Council issued a statement earlier this month saying it was “extremely concerned about recent incidents” involving the IBIS hotel at Crick.

The leader of the Labour Party in West Northamptonshire has previously criticised Reform for making a “divisive” statement about migrant hotel schemes in the county.

Councillor Sally Keeble said: “The Labour Government has committed to end the use of hotels to accommodate asylum seekers by the end of this Parliament. They are inappropriate and a disproportionate burden on the public purse. Already the Labour Government has almost halved the number of asylum hotels, down from 400 to just over 200.

“The Reform administration in West Northamptonshire has been in place for only three months. It’s beholden on them to ensure that the transition from hotels to alternative, more sustainable accommodation is achieved with the good order and constructive relationships which are characteristic of our community in West Northamptonshire."