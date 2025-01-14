‘We’re on our own again’ - Northampton councillors react to devolution snub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In meetings last week, both West Northamptonshire and North Northamptonshire Councils agreed to pursue proposals to reorganise into a Combined Authority with the rest of the South Midlands.

A number of councillors have spoken to the Northampton Chronicle & Echo to give their reactions.

Councillor James Hill, Conservative Councillor for Billing and Rectory Farm

Tory Councillor James Hill said he is disappointed by the snubbing. He thinks a mayoralty could be what the region needs to drive infrastructure investment.

Cllr Hill said: “Things like reopening the Market Harborough to Northampton train line. Rail in particular is an area that would benefit from devolution.”

But Cllr Hill is not as excited about devolution as some. He wants to preserve local voices in politics. He added: “More powers will be taken from the local councils, so there need to be checks and balances.

“We don’t want to lose the input that you get from having local councillors, like myself, that are connected to their patch.”

Cllr Hill also criticised the other councils in the South Midlands: “They probably think it’ll be a Conservative mayor. That’s a very naive reason to block something.

Councillor Harry Barrett, Labour Councillor for Kingsthorpe South

Councillor Harry Barrett told us he thinks the history of the two councils has cost them in their bid for a Combined Authority. He said: “We’re on our own again. The past is really haunting our future, which is a really sad state of affairs.

“I think the problem, to be fair, they’ve looked at our CV’s and said, you’ve got no history of doing anything that well, if you read between the lines. That’s disappointing.”

Cllr Barrett believes a Mayoral Combined Authority would have helped the region. He said: “We need people to sell Northamptonshire. Northamptonshire’s a beautiful place, but when big decisions are made, we don’t have that voice. It’s disappointing to think that we won’t have that historic opportunity now.”

Cllr Barrett reacted to what Cllr Hill and some other Conservative council members have said - that other South Midlands councils do not want to be part of a Combined Authority with West and North Northamptonshire Councils included, because they fear that the elected mayor would be a Conservative.

He said: “That’s a Tory cheap shot. If people are going down that road, it’s a sad state of affairs. And you’ve lost the argument already.

“You’ve got to think of what benefit it would’ve brought to the area. That’s my concern.”

Councillor Jonathan Harris, Liberal Democrat Councillor for Brixworth

The Liberal Democrats in Northants were one of a number of parties that opposed a Combined Mayoral Authority.

Councillor Jonathan Harris explained the position and why he welcomes the delay to devolution. He said “We’re not fans of mayors. Too much power goes us into one person’s hands. It could drive us into personality politics.”

He also fears the recent news that other South Midlands councils do not want West and North Northamptonshire Councils to be involved is a barrier that cannot be overcome.

“Clearly you’ve got Labour run councils and Tory run councils that can’t agree. I can’t see how it can proceed healthily.”

Cllr Harris took aim at the other councils in the region. He added: “It’s become about what suits them politically. No one is thinking about the people they’re meant to be representing. It’s become about what’s best for them politically, rather than what’s right for the people.”