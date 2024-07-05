'We must sort ourselves out': Conservatives HOLD Daventry seat as new MP says there is work to be done
Stuart Andrew was announced as the new MP for Daventry with 17,872 votes, followed by Labour with 14,860 votes.
He is taking over from the long-standing Conservative MP, Chris Heaton-Harris, who announced earlier this year that he will not stand in this year’s General Election, after 14 years as Daventry’s MP.
After being announced as the new MP, Stuart said: “It is an honour to be elected as the Member of Parliament for the Daventry constituency, and I thank all those who have voted for me, and I pledge that I will work as hard as I can for every single part of that constituency.
“There is no doubt that this has been a difficult night for the Conservative Party, and we have a lot of soul searching to do, but unity is the thing that matters most, and we must make sure that we come together as a team and sort ourselves out. So that we can make sure we are holding the government to account in Parliament.”
Stuart was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Equalities) for the Equality Hub in October 2022.
The new member of parliament stands for the new Wellingborough-Daventry boundary, where many constituents have raised concerns about being “forgotten”.
Villages that voted on Thursday (July 4) in the Daventry constituency for the first time included Wilby, Great Doddington, Isham, Orlingbury, Hardwick, Little Harrowden and Great Harrowden. Certain housing estates in Wellingborough itself have also been moved from their namesake seat into Daventry, such as Redhill Grange and parts of Glenvale Park.
Daventry results in full
Stuart Andrew (Conservatives) 17,872
Marianne Kimani (Labour) 14,860
Scott Cameron (Reform UK) 10,636
Jonathan Harris (Lib Dems) 6755
Clare Slater (Greens) 2959
Elsewhere in the county, South Northamptonshire was the only other constituency to elect a Conservative MP in a landslide Labour win, nationally. Sarah Bool will represent the south of the county.
All of the other five constituencies in the county elected Labour MPs.