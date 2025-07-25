Villagers near Northampton call to CLOSE road to stop it becoming shortcut for new £54.5 million relief road

Villagers near Northampton have called on West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to CLOSE a country road in a bid to stop it becoming shortcut for a new £54.5 million relief road.

Villagers in Boughton have voted to block off Moulton Lane, rejecting WNC’s traffic-calming plan ahead of the North West Relief Road (NWRR) opening next month.

At Monday night’s (July 21) parish council meeting – attended by 35 residents and eight councillors – people backed a full road closure to stop drivers using the village as a shortcut. WNC had proposed a 20mph zone with speed bumps, but that was firmly rejected.

A parish-run survey, with 239 verified responses, showed 69 percent in favour of closing the road. WNC’s online consultation showed the opposite – 67 percent supported the speed limit and just 21 percent backed closure. Some villagers raised concerns about possible repeat responses in the council’s survey.

Parish Council Chairman Simon Phipps said: “This is about preserving the safety and character of our village. A road closure will deliver the most significant reduction in traffic and protect Boughton from becoming a cut-through.”

According to the parish council, WNC’s own figures show that closing Moulton Lane would cut traffic by 97 percent in the morning peak and 93 percent in the afternoon. The 20mph option would reduce it by just 43 percent.

The parish council said traffic measures must be in place before the NWRR opens – expected between August 20 and 25 – but WNC officials admitted at the meeting that no money has been set aside yet.

Mr Phipps criticised WNC’s handling of the issue, saying they reduced the options to one before the meeting and called the process a “one-way street.” He said he was disappointed WNC’s highways lead, Councillor Richard Butler, did not attend.

The £54.5 million North West Relief Road (NWRR) is opening next month.

Mr Phipps has written to Nick Henstock, WNC’s assistant highways director, to formally reject the speed limit plan and push for road closure, saying it would help preserve Boughton’s historic, village feel.

In response, a WNC spokesperson said: “The council’s imperative is to ensure that the entire road network operates as efficiently as possible for all WNC residents and businesses, as well as for the benefit of the communities in which they sit. We have modelled the impacts of the NWRR on a number of villages and parishes that are adjacent to the new road and have based our recommendations on the best solutions for the overall area, recognising that some options, whilst improving some areas significantly, also have negative outcomes for others.

“As with all WNC consultations, this one has been carried out following standard procedures designed to be open and accessible to all. While we acknowledge that any consultation process, whether carried out by the council or other, is susceptible to multiple responses from individuals or interest groups, we take a balanced view, considering both quantitative and qualitative feedback in context.

“It is important that the consultation and the views of parishes, as well as statutory consultees such as fire and police, are taken into account in assessing the next steps, and we will continue to consider the views of all the impacted parishes in coming to our decision.”

Persimmon Homes, the developer behind the final stretch of the NWRR, says the road is due to be completed in August.