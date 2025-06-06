Completion date revealed for £54.5 million relief road around the edge of Northampton

A completion date has been revealed for a £54.5 million relief road in Northampton.

In autumn 2024, Persimmon Homes started works on the final phase of the North West Relief Road (NWRR), which runs from the Windhover pub in Kingsthorpe through to New Sandy Lane next to Harlestone Firs.

A ‘summer 2025’ completion date has been widely reported by this newspaper, but Persimmon have now confirmed a more specific date.

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes said: “The works on the North West Relief Road are progressing well, and we anticipate completion by early August.”

Drone footage of the NWRR from the Kingsthorpe side, going towards Harlestone Firs. Credit: Paul Wilkinson

Planning consent was granted back in September 2020 despite opposition from local campaign groups after more than 30 years in the pipeline but only got the green light after West Northamptonshire Council voted to take out a £20 million loan in December 2021 to cover more than one-third of the bill following a shortfall in funding.

Works started on the road in March 2022. Phase one of the scheme, from the A428 to a roundabout near Grange Farm, just south of the railway line, was built by developers of Dallington Grange, Persimmon Homes.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) built the next section of road across the railway line, which was completed in July 2024.

And now, the final section, which runs through part of Harlestone Firs, where 1,800 trees were felled to make way for it.

In partnership with David Wilson Homes, Persimmon is also building 3,000 new homes on Dallington Fields.

The developers and the Althorp Estate, which owns Harlestone Firs, have promised to replant 8,000 new native trees and shrubs to mitigate the loss of tree, with that process now appearing to be in place.

Phil Larratt, previously in charge of Highways at WNC before losing his seat at the local elections in May, previously said: “Once completed, it will create an unbroken link across the western side of Northampton between the A508 and the A4500. Its aim is to accommodate housing growth at Dallington Fields, reduce congestion on overcrowded roads through nearby villages and parts of Northampton, while improving road connectivity.”

However, former Conservative councillor Sam Rumens (previously of the Kingsthorpe North ward) said previously, as well as other critics, that he is not convinced the road will provide any relief at all.

Mr Rumens said: “Though I am not convinced the NWRR will provide any relief to Kingsthorpe – in my view, it is merely an access road for housing – we now need to see this project completed in full as soon as possible. We can’t have a road to nowhere.

“More fundamentally, we need to continue on the pathway to getting a proper orbital road built, most likely connecting the area near J16 of the M1 with the A43 around Moulton/Sywell.

“Northampton needs a proper orbital road system, and until it has one, our potential for economic growth will be held back, and both road users and others in Kingsthorpe and beyond will continue to suffer from increased pollution, congestion, and journey times.”