'UNACCEPTABLE': Northampton councillors speak out on poor road conditions and potholes in their wards

Chronicle & Echo visited Kingsley, Headlands, and Kings Heath to assess the reported poor road conditions.

Problem areas we saw included Kingsley Park Terrace in Kingsley, Broadmead Avenue and Grange Road in Headlands, and South Oval in Kings Heath.

Labour Councillor Koulla Jolley, representing the Headlands ward, said: "The state of Grange Road and Broadmead Avenue is unacceptable, especially for busy roads that connect the community with schools and Northampton College.

“The potholes are steadily getting worse, and many are now beyond repair. I’m concerned that a serious injury could happen unless the road is completely resurfaced.

"Honestly, I think the roads in Headlands are the worst roads in the whole of WNC and I would even say Northamptonshire!

“When I’ve been speaking to my residents they feel neglected and forgotten about, they don’t understand why council tax is going up but all our roads and services are getting worse.

“Every person I speak to always mentions the roads around Grange Road. Many people in the area use this road and it’s a real trial to drive along it. They also say that they notice that when the roads are repaired, the repairs are deteriorating quickly as they aren’t done to a high standard.”

Labour Councillor Rufia Ashraf, representing the Kings Heath ward, shared her frustrations. She added: “I reported two major potholes in Kings Heath. Within six months, I reported them again. It seems highways wait until the pothole is so deep you can immerse your feet in it.

“Some roads in Kings Heath are noticeably sunken, with cracks stretching across them. It is especially bad by the crossroads of South and East Oval and Welland Way. I report issues on a regular basis, and eventually, the potholes do get attended to.

“My real concerns are the cracks going across the road – what is causing them?”

On the state of Kings Heath as a whole, councillor Ashraf recently said: "These residents don’t seem important enough for West Northants to invest in the area."

Labour Councillor Zoe Smith, representing the Phippsville ward, highlighted the broader issue of potholes across West Northamptonshire, said: “Potholes are a significant issue across West Northants, and town centre wards in particular have seen an increase in recent years. There have been issues with gaining timely repairs and with residents and councillors seeing positive responses to reporting.

“Therefore, it’s really encouraging and hopeful that central government has just allocated £1.8 million to West Northants specifically to tackle potholes. I hope to see the council locally making the best use of that and ensuring it is allocated fairly, with consideration given to the impact on infrastructure such as roads in town centre wards, which have seen such an increase in residency.”

A WNC spokesman responded, saying: “We understand people’s frustration with the condition of the roads. Maintaining them is a significant task, especially during the wet and cold winter months. That’s why we undertake most of the necessary work each year from spring through to autumn, in warmer weather, to prevent repairs from failing.

“It is a real challenge for all councils, including WNC, to balance competing priorities with our limited budgets. In this financial year, we allocated £29 million for highways maintenance, including an additional £10 million of capital investment, but this only stretches so far.

“We have also introduced new technology, and the investment in the new Pothole Pro machine, Thermal Road Repairer, and Roadmender Material is paying off – both in terms of the volume and quality of repairs.”

A recent Chronicle & Echo Freedom of Information request revealed that more than 18,000 potholes were reported in West Northamptonshire last year. Meanwhile, compensation payouts for road damage dropped sharply from £19,000 to just £3,000.

