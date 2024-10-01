New data reveals shocking increase in pothole reports in Northampton while compensation payouts drop significantly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New data shows over 18,000 potholes reported in West Northamptonshire last year, while compensation payouts dropped sharply from £19,000 to £3,000.

A freedom of information (FOI) request by this newspaper has revealed the stark contrast between the rising number of potholes reported in West Northants and the sharp drop in compensation payouts.

Chronicle and Echo submitted an FOI request to find out how many potholes were reported, how many were repaired, and the compensation paid out in the years since April 2021, when West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) was formed.

The yearly breakdown of data is as follows:

Tens of thousands of potholes have been reported in Northampton since 2021.

Reported Potholes Annually

2021: 9,044 potholes reported

2022: 2,479 potholes reported

2023: 18,266 potholes reported

2024 to date: 16,230 potholes reported

This nearly 200% increase in reported potholes points to significant deterioration of the roads. And it doesn’t appear to be improving as this year appears poised for even more increases in reported potholes.

Potholes Repaired Annually

2021: 16,879 potholes filled

2022: 9,462 potholes filled

2023: 14,077 potholes filled

2024 to date: 10,211 potholes filled

The figures for 2024 so far stand at 10,211, indicating that the council is still trying to keep up with demand for road repairs.

Compensation Payments

The council reported the following compensation payments for damages or injuries related to potholes:

2021/22: £19,271.53

2022/23: £2,409.21

2023/24: £3,019.00

2024/25: £0.00 (pending open claims)

Compensation payouts have sharply decreased from £19,271.53 in 2021/22 to just £3,019 in 2023/24, marking a decline of approximately 84 per cent. This suggests that while potholes remain a problem, fewer claims are being submitted and/or compensated.

Cost of Repairs

The exact costs for pothole repairs are not disclosed, as highway repairs are conducted under a monthly payment system, making individual repair costs difficult to determine. WNC allocates approximately £1 million annually to Kier for road maintenance under a seven-year contract that began in September 2022.

Reporting Changes

WNC has implemented a relatively new process for reporting potholes, which now requires a 10-page application form. This change could deter residents from reporting issues.

WNC has been contacted for comment.

Pothole expert, Mark Morrell of Brackley, who goes by the name of Mr. Pothole commented on the findings. He said: “West Northamptonshire Council, like many other Highways Authorities, face an impossible task to maintain their road network to an acceptable standard. They inherited a backlog of approximately £250-300m from the old Northamptonshire County Council at a time when funding levels have been cut for road maintenance by central government. This has resulted in, my view, the abuse of Section 58 of the Highways Act, where authorities can set their own intervention criteria and length of time to carry out repairs. In some cases up to 26 weeks, meaning if there's a claim in the meantime, they will reject it.”