Two hours of free town centre car parking every day proposed by leader of West Northamptonshire Council

The leader of West Northamptonshire Council says two hours of free town centre parking in two of the least used multi storeys is among the Conservative manifesto ahead of the May local election.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, Councillor Adam Brown shared that investment coming into the town has put WNC in a more stable financial position to propose this moving forward.

“Our priority is to make sure with all the investment going on in the town centre, we create the maximum potential to increase footfall,” said Cllr Brown. “We want to get the town centre economy moving along the best it can.”

The leader admitted the “tricky position” the council has been in with town centre car parking in recent years, but hopes if this proposal goes ahead it would alleviate public concerns that come with existing charges.

WNC leader Councillor Adam Brown says the proposal will cover two hours of free parking on seven days a week in two town centre car parks with “significant unused capacity” – which includes St Michaels and Mayorhold.

Cllr Brown explained this proposal will be put forward following the local election if the Conservatives remain in charge across West Northamptonshire. This proposal makes up part of their manifesto and is among many announcements coming before May.

St John's car park will be excluded as it is typically at full capacity, and the money generated from there will be used towards the “quite significant overheads” generated by multi-storey car parks. Cllr Brown is confident this proposal would not put a strain on WNC.

The change will only be put forward following a public consultation, in which WNC would invite residents, shoppers, businesses and the BID to share their ideas.

If the Conservatives remain in power in West Northamptonshire following the May local election, Cllr Brown says the public can expect the consultation in “late spring, early summer”.

One of the proposed car parks, the Mayorhold, is included in WNC’s ‘Greyfriars Masterplan’, in which a whole new neighbourhood could be built in the under-utilised area. If these plans go ahead, the Mayorhold will be replaced with housing.

This newspaper last published a story on these plans in May 2024, and Cllr Brown says there are no updates at this time.

“The car park will continue to be used until the necessary works start,” he said. “We’ll then seek to ensure there is sufficient free parking across the council’s estate within Northampton.

“The demolition is not imminent and we have flexibility across the totality of car parks in Northampton.”

The council leader shared that town centre shoppers and business owners have made it clear that the current parking offer is a “disincentive” and the short-term parking charges are “not effective”.

“We believe with the plans in place for the next five to 10 years, the town centre is only going to become a more attractive place to visit,” Cllr Brown continued. “The council is backing that potential.”

With the local election looming in just over two months’ time, Cllr Brown was asked why this proposal has been put forward now.

“We have wanted to do it for quite some time,” he said. “We are confident about the investments coming in, and that it will be a neutral cost.”

The leader was also asked about the last time town centre car parking charges were a major discussion among the local authority and its budget.

The current two hours of free parking on Saturdays in council-owned town centre car parks was an amendment to the budget in February 2023. If the amendment had not been approved then, those two hours would have been scrapped.

Cllr Brown was asked what he would say to the shoppers, residents, business owners and organisations who expressed their disappointment at the lack of additional free town centre car parking two years ago.

“This is about us coming up with a fresh plan for the next four years, based on the lessons from the first four,” he said. “That was a decision we had to make then under the circumstances we had to play with.”

Cllr Brown concluded by saying that “councils move on and economies mature”, which is why they are now putting forward a “wide-ranging manifesto” ahead of the local election.

