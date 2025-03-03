Labour claims free town centre parking proposal was lifted from rejected budget amendment by Conservatives

The leader of the West Northamptonshire Labour Group has claimed that the Conservatives’ free town centre parking proposal was lifted from their recently rejected budget amendments.

If the Conservatives remain in power following the May local election, the party will be proposing two hours of free parking on seven days a week in two town centre cars with “significant unused capacity” – which includes St Michaels and Mayorhold.

St John's car park will be excluded as it is typically at full capacity, and the money generated from there will be used towards the “quite significant overheads” generated by multi-storey car parks.

Councillor Wendy Randall, leader of the Labour Group, and Councillor Sally Beardsworth, leader of the Liberal Democrats, were approached for comment by this newspaper on the proposal.

The West Northamptonshire Labour Group has shared that its budget amendments were submitted and published on February 12, eight days before they were rejected at the budget meeting.

Among them was ‘driving growth through free parking’, addressing that town centres across West Northamptonshire are in decline and this is leading to business closures.

The party believes one cause of the drop in footfall is the price of using WNC car parks, which they believe is also the case for country parks.

Their budget amendment suggested two hours of free parking on seven days a week in underused car parks in Northampton town centre – namely Mayorhold, Commercial Street and Marefair.

The amendment read that WNC could limit the cost of the provision by charging £2.70 for the next period after the two free hours come to an end.

The estimated cost for the town centre car parks was £550,000 and they anticipated this would be funded through the budget baseline contingency.

Cllr Randall believes the Conservatives’ proposal was lifted from the above point from their alternative budget, and she says this often happens to suggestions the Labour Party makes in council meetings.

She was also displeased at the proposal as she says the Conservatives did not pay a “blind bit of notice” to the campaign for free town centre car parking at the start of 2023.

Cllr Randall recalled how residents, shoppers, business owners and the BID “pleaded with them” to make changes and nothing came of it.

The Labour Party believes encouragement is needed to get people back in the town centre, and the current parking charges are encouraging them to go to nearby locations like Rushden Lakes and Rugby instead.

Issuing her response to Cllr Brown’s proposal, Liberal Democrats leader Cllr Beardsworth said: “We always worry that town centre car parking is expensive for people and not encouraging them back into town.

“We’ve not got much of an offer in the town and we’ve got to improve it. Why are the Conservatives doing this now? It’s an election promise that might not even come into fruition.”

Cllr Beardsworth says she welcomes anything that is going to revitalise the town centre, but is concerned about what cuts will have to be made to finance it.

“They didn’t accept the Labour amendment,” she continued. “It’s a ploy to get people to vote for them, it’s desperate.”

The Lib Dem leader believes if the Conservatives were “really serious” about this proposal, they could have worked with Labour between the submission of their amendments and the budget meeting on February 20.

WNC leader Cllr Brown was approached for comment to address the above claims and issued the following response.

“The Labour proposals would have come at a significant cost to the taxpayer and risked destabilising the budget,” he said.

“While our proposals, which were in development long before Labour's ill-thought-out budget amendment, are cost neutral. As ever, Labour will spend money and worry about the repercussions later.”