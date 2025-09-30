'Turquoise Tories': Opposition criticise Reform UK administration at West Northants Council as party reveal five-year plan

Opposition leaders on West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) have criticised the Reform UK administration for becoming “turquoise Tories”, as they unveiled their delivery plan for the next five years.

A report, which went to a full council meeting on Thursday, September 25, set out the authority’s four key priorities of boosting business and growth, creating stronger and safer communities, caring for people and delivering efficient public services.

Leader of WNC, Cllr Mark Arnull, told the council chamber: “We’re roughly four months into office and to the comments at the last meeting, I took feedback that Reform UK was elected with no manifesto. It didn’t mean that we had no idea, as we’ve demonstrated and my robust team is delivering for the community consistently.

“However, I am delighted to introduce the administration’s delivery plan- the post-election manifesto, you might say.

“We’re ready to get this over the line here and show you what this administration intends to do. We are committed to this council and our people.”

‘It’s very similar to what we had before’

However, Liberal Democrat group leader Cllr Jonathan Harris said the plan offered “more of the same”, drawing on the previous Conservative administration’s One West Northants plan, which was adopted in March 2025.

“My big issue with this is it’s a shame that it wasn’t put to the people of Northamptonshire at the appropriate time as a plan,” he said.

“I do have to point out that there’s nothing here about stopping the boats or reducing taxes, which was the only thing that people had delivered through their doors on any of your leaflets.

“We are looking at perhaps the emergence of, what I would call, the turquoise Tories now- it’s very similar to what we’ve had before.”

Key steps in the administration’s new plan include increasing events in the Northampton market square and the attendance of other council festivals, supporting businesses through regeneration projects, determining more planning applications on time, and increasing the number of new affordable homes and ensuring the decent homes standard is met.

Other highlights include environmental improvement programmes and campaigns to reduce littering and fly tipping, ongoing maintenance and investment in roads, additional capacity to support children with SEND needs and those in care, and efficiency savings reviews across all areas from council tax to council contracts.

Cllr Sally Keeble, leader of the Labour group, welcomed the fact that there was a plan, but raised concerns that there was not enough to tackle diversity and equality challenges across communities. She also questioned “a lack of specifics” and asked for some numbers on what will be delivered, especially in areas such as housing.

According to the delivery plan, the progress made on each goal will be tracked through a framework of key performance indicators. These are already presented to Cabinet every three months to give an update on key areas and where they are in relation to targets.

The most recent update was put before the administration earlier this month to provide a breakdown of council services from April to June 2025.

A number of indicators show ongoing challenges in areas that have been included in Reform’s delivery plan, such as 4,477 fly tips reported, just 63 affordable homes delivered, and a measly 2.2 per cent of education, health and care plans completed within the statutory 20 weeks.

Areas where the authority has come in above target include 99 per cent of severe highways defects resolved in time, 93 per cent of major planning applications processed within the agreed timeframe, and a reduction in the number of children in care.

The progress and direction on the above issues will be a key metric to track the success of the delivery plan and the administration’s ambitions.

Cllr Daniel Lister, who leads the West Northants Conservatives, said: “Despite all the talk of a fresh focus and transformative leadership, this plan changes nothing fundamental.

“What has been delivered is little more than a handful of bullet points, quarterly performance reviews and minor tweaks dressed up as renewal. All the rhetoric of change boils down to inherited ambitions and a repackaging of work that was already underway.

“The true plan for West Northamptonshire remains the one devised by the Conservative administration.”

‘We will actually get things done’

However, Cabinet member for Finance, Cllr John Slope, told members that “the way we will go about delivering this plan will be different- we will actually get things done”.

Deputy Council leader James Petter added: “Rather than just going back on old ground, the new administration is right to move forward at a pace and focus on turning words into action.

“Residents told us on the door during elections what matters most- they want visible results, efficient services and above all value for money.

“We must make every one of your pounds work harder, we must cut waste where we can and we must ensure that our budget decisions deliver real benefits to our communities.”

Despite the criticisms, the plan was overwhelmingly supported, with 60 councillors voting to approve it and eight choosing to abstain.