Traders who want a stall at Northampton's revamped Market Square asked to come forward

New stalls being fitted on the revamped Market Square in Northampton.

Traders who would like a stall at Northampton’s revamped Market Square are being asked to express their interest to the council.

Northampton’s Market Square has been closed since February last year, while £10 million worth of works are completed to refurbish the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the works have been ongoing, traders have been located in Commercial Street car park. Many have struggled to make a living in the temporary location.

Traders are being asked to express their interest if they would like a stall on the Market Square.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has already contacted existing traders about moving back to the Market Square and the council is now calling for any businesses or traders to come forward if they would like a spot on the new market when it opens in “late summer 2024”.

Councillor Dan Lister, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth said: “The refurbishment of our Market Square is a core part of the significant investment in and regeneration of Northampton.

“It is great to see the project progress and I am pleased that we can now start accepting expressions of interest for traders to move into the bespoke market stalls when they open later in the year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the refurbishment, the Market Square will have fixed permanent stalls as well as pop up stalls. The council says the stalls will have electric, water and lighting and can be customised to meet the needs of traders. The Market Square will also have a new shoe-inspired water feature, events space and improved landscaping. The council hopes this will drive footfall to the town centre.

Traders are invited to attend a drop-in session at Northampton Library, Abington Street, Northampton NN1 2BA with WNC and Business & Intellectual Property Centre Northamptonshire (BIPC) on Monday 22 April between 10am and 12pm to find out more about the move back to Market Square. No booking is needed. The event will take place in the Carnegie room on level one.

WNC colleagues will be on hand to speak to attendees about opportunities at the market, and to discuss their requirements for the new market location.

Any questions about the event should be emailed to: [email protected].