WNC confirms it has began talks with traders to move back on to Northampton's Market Square
The council has confirmed it is in talks with market traders to move them back on to the Market Square in Northampton town centre.
Traders were moved off the Market Square by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in February 2023 while £10m refurbishment works take place.
For the past 14 months they have been “struggling” to make a living down at the temporary site in Commercial Street car park, which they say is due to a lack of footfall.
However, it appears there is now an end in sight .
The council confirmed on Thursday (April 11) that:
- Meetings with stallholders started on April 2, with all original stallholders notified.
- Full relocation details will be presented to the cabinet in May.
- Consideration for start-up discounts for long-standing traders is ongoing.
- Stall rental costs will offer options for both new brown cabins and traditional tents, with pricing differences already determined.
- The aim is to complete the relocation to Market Square by August.
Les Branning, of LJB Rutherfords, confirmed the council has been in touch.
He said: “We’ve had a letter of intention asking whether we want to go back and what we want when we go back. We had that 10 days ago.
“They said this is where they’re at and they can’t really tell us anything officially until the cabinet meeting. At least we have a date and some idea as to where it’s going.
“I want to get an idea of what the prices are going to be that’s the main thing. If I can afford a unit then I want a unit. If I can’t then I want two stalls. We have to wait and see and go from there. I can’t say what I’m going to do until I know what’s going on.”
Elliott Jones, who runs Tony Jones florist, is also waiting on more information, specifically prices for stalls and cabins.
Mr Jones said: “I received an email from WNC last week, which was sent to all market traders. Nothing more.
“I responded by asking for a rent figure, available trading locations and amenities within the units. Once I have this information, I will be able to make a decision to the viability of leasing a unit.”