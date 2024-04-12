WNC confirms it has began talks with traders to move back on to Northampton's Market Square

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council has confirmed it is in talks with market traders to move them back on to the Market Square in Northampton town centre.

Traders were moved off the Market Square by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in February 2023 while £10m refurbishment works take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the past 14 months they have been “struggling” to make a living down at the temporary site in Commercial Street car park, which they say is due to a lack of footfall.

Les Branning, Hung Vo, and Elliott Jones are just some of the original market traders who were kicked off the Market Square

However, it appears there is now an end in sight .

The council confirmed on Thursday (April 11) that:

Meetings with stallholders started on April 2, with all original stallholders notified.

Full relocation details will be presented to the cabinet in May.

Consideration for start-up discounts for long-standing traders is ongoing.

Stall rental costs will offer options for both new brown cabins and traditional tents, with pricing differences already determined.

The aim is to complete the relocation to Market Square by August.

Les Branning, of LJB Rutherfords, confirmed the council has been in touch.

He said: “We’ve had a letter of intention asking whether we want to go back and what we want when we go back. We had that 10 days ago.

“They said this is where they’re at and they can’t really tell us anything officially until the cabinet meeting. At least we have a date and some idea as to where it’s going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to get an idea of what the prices are going to be that’s the main thing. If I can afford a unit then I want a unit. If I can’t then I want two stalls. We have to wait and see and go from there. I can’t say what I’m going to do until I know what’s going on.”

Elliott Jones, who runs Tony Jones florist, is also waiting on more information, specifically prices for stalls and cabins.

Mr Jones said: “I received an email from WNC last week, which was sent to all market traders. Nothing more.