‘The people of Northamptonshire have spoken and we are here for them’ says Reform leader

The chairman of Reform in West Northamptonshire has spoken out after his party has won control of the authority – and say his councillors will be there for the people.

Mark Arnull has said the people of Northamptonshire “have spoken” and that his party “are here for them”.

Reform won control of West Northamptonshire Council after winning 42 of a possible 76 seats in the local election.

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo, Mr Arnull said: “We've just won a majority with a dedicated team here of excellent people. It's been a bit of a whirlwind of a day. This morning we woke up with no seats on the council and this evening we go to sleep with 42.

Mark Arnull, chairman of Reform Northamptonshire.

“I'm ecstatic. Work starts now. Many people are already asking, 'what happens next?' We'll be having team meetings over the weekend. [The leadership] process is overseen by HQ. Obviously, we are a new group, and that democratic process will be overseen by HQ.”

When asked if he expected the day to go this well, Mr Arnull said: “Maybe. Possibly. It was a prospect.”

He continued: “Critics need to take a breath for the moment. What I've got is the confidence in these people (Reform candidates). We have very credible people here, wide experience, from the public sector, from the private sector, small businesses, large business. But I've got confidence that we can deliver a working council formidably.

“People from Northamptonshire have spoken at the ballot box and we're here for them.”

Conservative leader Adam Brown has lost his seat

During the shock election result, the Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat leaders all lost their seats.

Ahead of Reform taking control of West Northamptonshire Council, former Conservative council leader Adam Brown spoke to the Chronicle & Echo.

Adam said: “As Conservatives, we’ve been in power for a long time in Northamptonshire. It’s natural that over that course of time there will be local frustrations mounting up, as well as the national picture.

“I fear that not a lot will change with a change of administration because they’ll still have the same series of tough choices to make. They’ll still have the same financial constraints that we were dealing with. I do genuinely wish them well because I’m a resident, I have my family here in West Northamptonshire and I hope that we’ve built the foundations for any new administration to prosper and do well on behalf of those residents – because it’s about them at the end of the day.”

This newspaper then asked him, what do you make of Reform? He responded: “They’re very inexperienced. They’ve got a steep learning curve. They’re a real mixture, they’re almost like three separate parties pushed into one, and it’ll be interesting to observe their progress and evolution as a group on the council.

“It’s very, very different being in administration to being in opposition. All of a sudden you’re going to have to make decisions, you’re going to have to take responsibility and answer tough questions. We’ll see how they handle it.”