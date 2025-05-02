Local elections 2025: All the results for every ward across West Northamptonshire as Reform takes control of authority
After a day of counting at Benham Sports Centre, all 35 wards have now been declared and all 76 councillors who have won a seat have been named.
Reform has taken control of West Northamptonshire Council, in a result which is indicative of the national scene.
The party took control of the authority after winning 42 of a possible 76 seats. They needed 39 to reach the threshold. Conservatives won 17 seats, Labour nine, Liberal Democrats six and there were two independents elected.
Conservative leader Adam Brown, Labour leader Wendy Randall and Liberal Democrat leader Sally Beardsworth all lost their seats, as did a number of Tory cabinet members.
More updates will be published in the coming days to follow from the Northampton Town Council election count and parish council counts.
Below are the full results of the local elections in West Northamptonshire.
Abington & Phippsville Ward
Luke Adams - Green Party: 274
Sian Bateman - Conservative: 303
Charles Breese - Conservative: 277
Alan John Coles - Reform: 532
Gerald Roland Lamb - Reform: 493
Esther Pearson - Green Party: 266
Bob Purser - Labour: 904 ELECTED
Ana Savage Gunn - Liberal Democrats: 221
Zoe Smith - Labour: 958 ELECTED
James Tarry - Liberal Democrats: 158
Alex Twigley - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 51
Turnout: 26.52%
Billing Ward
Gary Campbell - Labour: 365
Paul Clark - Independent: 658
Mark Deakes - Reform: 875 ELECTED
Janice Helen Duffy - Labour: 394
Russell Ellis - Liberal Democrats: 167
Silas Hays - Reform: 712 ELECTED
James William Hill - Conservative: 656
Naz Islam - Conservative: 290
Faye Sophia Spencer - Green Party: 205
Turnout: 30.30%
Blackthorn & Rectory Farm Ward
Taylor Luke Cowley-Coulton - Conservative: 420
Mike Fuller - Liberal Democrats: 183
Lauren Gilkes - Green Party: 197
Keith Holland-Delamere - Labour: 633 ELECTED
Jeff Johnson - Reform: 642 ELECTED
Bisola Funmilayo Ogunro - Labour: 444
Alan Price - Reform: 604
Peter John Spink - Conservative: 342
Turnout: 26.35%
Brackley
William Richard Ashby - Reform: 1,134
Tony Bagot-Webb - Conservative: 1,160
Fiona Baker - Conservative: 1,179 ELECTED
Richard John Butler - Reform: 1,245 ELECTED
Penny Du Sautoy - Conservative: 860
Hazel Hewison - Liberal Democrats: 382
Scott Langford - Labour: 705
Andrew Last - Reform: 1,194 ELECTED
Stewart Manley - Green Party: 380
Kate Nash - Liberal Democrats: 514
Peter Rawlinson - Independent: 343
Sue Sharps - Labour: 844
Ian Norrman Stewart - Green Party: 295
Simon Weaver - Labour: 711
Turnout: 31.74%
Braunston & Crick Ward
Athynea Sofia Burchall - Independent: 55
Alan Chantler - Conservative: 845
Sarah Goode - Reform: 1,135
Rosie Humphreys - Liberal Democrats: 1,676 ELECTED
Oscar James Jobling - Green Party: 219
Stephen Christopher Kerr - Conservative: 698
Andrew John Potts - Labour: 200
Ian Bradley Robertson - Independent: 79
Andrew Stuart John Simpson - Liberal Democrats: 1,370 ELECTED
Josh West - Labour: 159
Kevin Vernon Wright - Reform: 955
Turnout: 44.59%
Brixworth
Andrew Charles Cassidy - Green Party: 32
Jonathan William Harris - Liberal Democrats: 1,131 ELECTED
Emilie Zahiri Mehrabadi - Reform: 385
Chris Myers - Labour: 72
Simon Philip-Smith - Conservative: 235
Turnout: 43.44%
Campion
Ray Brady - Independent: 175
Adam Brown - Conservative: 961
Debra King - Reform: 963 ELECTED
Clive Millman - Labour and Co-operative Party: 295
Grant Lee Andrew Simpson - Liberal Democrats: 204
Nigel Alastair Strang - Liberal Democrats: 199
Nicola Streeton - Reform: 908
Shirley Waterhouse - Labour and Co-operative Party: 461
Anne Webb - Green Party: 343
Turnout: 38.13%
Castle
Wayne Baptiste - Conservative: 352
Julie Borowska - Liberal Democrats: 312
Muna Cali - Labour: 924 ELECTED
Enam Haque - Labour: 873 ELECTED
Josh Heavens - Reform: 525
Elliott Humphries - Reform: 489
Fartun Ismail - Labour: 793 ELECTED
Emma Kendall - Green Party: 482
Laura Kingsbury - Reform: 412
Connor Alan Salter - Independent: 181
Katie Simpson - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 136
Carole Thurlow - Conservative: 326
Roger John Thurlow - Conservative: 283
Adrian Michael Vann - Social Democratic Party: 78
Turnout: 18.53%
Cogenhoe & The Houghtons
Steve Clarke - Conservative: 720 ELECTED
Kerry Coupe - Liberal Democrats: 136
Kevin Leslie Cross - Reform: 437
Chris Devonshire - Labour: 174
Jo Maisey - Green Party: 106
Turnout: 40.68%
Dallington Spencer
Rufia Ashraf - Labour: 1,087 ELECTED
Michael Beardsworth - Liberal Democrats: 293
Donna Louise Bodaly - Independent: 169
Maria Dreghici - Reform: 954
John Alan East - Reform: 966 ELECTED
Kim Elizabeth Fuller - Heritage Party: 157
Richard Harris - Reform: 958
Luke Hillery - Conservative: 370
Glen Hughes - Conservative: 352
Shade Ibitomisin - Conservative: 275
Jimtom James - Green Party: 369
Sally Keeble - Labour: 1,035 ELECTED
Ryan Anthony Michlig - Labour: 825
Turnout: 23.59%
Daventry North East
Laura Louisa Davies - Labour: 130
Ashton Charles Elmes - Reform: 329
Peter Nigel Matten - Conservative: 333 ELECTED
Clare Patricia Slater - Green Party: 50
John Boyden Tippeett - Liberal Democrats: 71
Turnout: 28.47%
Daventry North West
Maria Addison - Independent: 55
Alan Knape - Liberal Democrats: 417
Nigel Stephen Mercer - Labour: 101
Richard John Pipes - Reform: 435 ELECTED
Jake Roberts - Conservative: 170
Sarah Stokes - Green Party: 43
Turnout: 30.25%
Daventry South
Dawn Louise Branigan - Independent: 722
John Henry Butlin - Liberal Democrats: 254
Anna Cater - Independent: 273
Julia Clark - Liberal Democrats: 281
Stephen Dabbs - Labour: 776
Athena Fenn - Conservative: 674
Kama Guliyeva - Reform: 1,186 ELECTED
Rebecca James - Conservative: 718
Stuart Lauderdale - Labour: 589
Anthony Jacob Lock - Reform: 1,467 ELECTED
Alex McMurtry - Reform: 1,201 ELECTED
Ed Norris - Liberal Democrats: 228
Wendy Randall - Labour: 974
Phillip Charles Nathaniel Silk-Neilsen - Conservative: 656
Kate Valerie Smallman - Green Party: 317
Turnout: 28.79%
Deanshanger & Paulerspury
Luca Clifford - Conservative: 627
Ivan Dabbs - Reform: 903 ELECTED
Mark Hughes - Conservative: 865
Michael Leggett - Liberal Democrats: 271
Ian Alexander McCord - Independent Network: 1,078 ELECTED
Ryan O’Shea - Reform: 806
James Soper - Labour and Co-operative Party: 859
Anne Thompson - Labour and Co-operative Party: 589
Beverley Vivian - Green Party: 306
Turnout: 37.89%
Duston
Hayley Adkins - Reform: 1,734 ELECTED
Daniel A Bessong - Labour: 819
Vikki Burgess - Labour: 935
Vincent Peter Clive - Reform: 1,672 ELECTED
Paul Dyball - Conservative: 933
Jamie Edkins - Independent: 285
Matt Golby - Conservative: 1,293
Anna King - Conservative: 943
Hakim Monsur - Labour: 705
Jasmine Rainbird - Reform: 1,565 ELECTED
Rosemary Tolley - Liberal Democrats: 490
Shaylee Rose Tosney - Green Party: 607
Turnout: 34.48%
Far Cotton, Delapre & Briar Hill
Sony Akie - Conservative: 259
Raymond Connolly - Conservative: 467
Lamarr Darrington - Green Party: 303
Julie Davenport - Independent: 1,332 ELECTED
Becky Dorman - Labour: 521
David Garlick - Liberal Democrats: 249
Ray Mary Brown Kelly-Sargeant - Conservative: 284
Anthony James Owens - Reform: 807 ELECTED
Robert William Parkinson - Labour: 505
James Richard Petter - Reform: 759 ELECTED
Steven Christpher Reid - Reform: 695
Seamus Smyth - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 92
Sanjeev Tiwary - Labour: 359
Turnout: 25.72%
Hackleton & Roade
Mark Allen - Liberal Democrats: 444
Joe Atkins - Labour: 415
Fiona Cole - Conservative: 1,095 ELECTED
Amanda Jayne Creed - Labour: 443
Andrew Grant - Conservative: 1,030
Paul Michael Slater - Green Party: 388
Adam Smith - Reform: 1,063 ELECTED
Danny Adam Weeks - Reform: 981
Turnout: 35.59%
Headlands
Max Alexander Barnby - Conservative: 720
Joanne Elizabeth Blythe - Reform: 1,316 ELECTED
Adrian Cartwright - Reform: 1,292 ELECTED
Cameron Steven Emery - Reform: 1,228 ELECTED
Penny Flavell - Conservative: 759
Koulla Jolley - Labour: 1,106
Mia Joyce - Independent: 360
Paul Joyce - Independent: 450
Steve Kent - Green Party: 518
Brian Markham - Liberal Democrats: 367
Turon Miah - Labour: 1,060
Ellie Rutherford - Labour: 1,048
Adam Lea Smith - Conservative: 788
David Woodbridge - Liberal Democrats: 349
Turnout: 31.6%
Hunsbury
Damon Boughen - Green Party: 303
Bob Burnell - Labour: 494
Glenn Steven Mark Butcher - Reform: 1,249 ELECTED
Pinder Chauhan - Conservative: 1,332 ELECTED
Katie Evans - Labour: 430
Ronald James Firman - Reform: 1,184 ELECTED
Brendan John Glynane - Liberal Democrats: 669
Andre Gonzalez De Savage - Conservative: 1,173
Alexander Nathan Josiah Love - Reform: 1,163
Matthew McNicholas - Labour: 382
Lucy Newbury - Liberal Democrats: 726
Daniel George Soan - Conservative: 1,163
Carl Neville Mark Squires - Liberal Democrats: 874
Turnout: 33.79%
Kingsley & Semilong
Titus Ajayi - Labour: 533
Farzana Aldridge - Labour: 557 ELECTED
Lewis Betty - Conservative: 278
Josh Curtis - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 37
Liam Mark Durrant - Green Party: 207
Lori Gale-Rumens - Conservative: 213
Nick Humphries - Reform: 577 ELECTED
Chris Lock - Reform: 533
Jason Sparkhall - Green Party: 228
Marianne Taylor - Liberal Democrats: 118
Martin Taylor - Liberal Democrats: 171
Turnout: 21.36%
Kingsthorpe North
Antony Antoniou - Independent: 85
Mark Christian Arnull - Reform: 1,588 ELECTED
Mobola Bakare - Conservative: 749
Helen Barker - Labour: 660
Sally Beardsworth - Liberal Democrats: 1,002
Nigel Anthony Edward Berrill - Reform: 1,554 ELECTED
Ersan Karaoglan - Labour: 586
Tom Lawler - Liberal Democrats: 617
Chris Leggett - Liberal Democrats: 533
Steve Miller - Green Party: 565
Mike O’Connor - Conservative: 970
Dave Pearson - Green Party: 317
Paul Phoenix Powerville - Green Party: 243
Daniel Rainbird - Reform: 1,501 ELECTED
Laura Stevenson - Conservative: 740
Turnout: 36.87%
Kingsthorpe South
Geri Banfield - Liberal Democrats: 161
Harry Barret - Labour and Co-operative Party: 624
Elizabeth Kisha Anne Edwards - Independent: 70
Dave Gaskell - Reform: 655 ELECTED
Cheryl Hawes - Conservative: 324
Julie Hawkins - Green Party: 197
Sam Kilby-Shaw - Conservative: 259
Eluned Lewis-Nichol - Labour and Co-operative Party: 507
Caroline Janet Phillips - Reform: 658 ELECTED
Tony Woods - Liberal Democrats: 116
Turnout: 24.10%
Long Buckby
Neil Clayton - Reform: 821
Caroline Lucy Collins - Reform: 856
Daniel Lister - Conservative: 1,384 ELECTED
Charles Morton - Conservative: 1,106 ELECTED
Sue Myers - Labour: 540
Jane Louise Rigby - Labour: 362
Simon Sneddon - Green Party: 300
Mark Robert Thomas - Liberal Democrats: 249
Nicholas Watts - Liberal Democrats: 188
Turnout: 41.20%
Middleton Cheney
Zamaani Abdullahi Alat - Labour: 246
Rebecca Breese - Conservative: 1,121 ELECTED
Rosie Herring - Conservative: 999 ELECTED
Martin Johns - Lib Dem: 318
Deborah Manning - Reform: 884
Victoria Markham-Beech - Reform: 839
Dave Mardsen - Green Party: 378
Justin Nash - Liberal Democrats: 428
Jane Rogers - Labour: 306
Richard Edwards Solesbury-Timms - Independent: 316
Turnout: 36.14%
Moulton
Stephen Francis Burnham - Labour: 545
Daniel Cribbin - Conservative: 1,037
Sally Belinda Davies - Labour: 626
Jamie Dexter - Green: 435
Jimmy Fawehinmi - Labour: 481
Sue Gaskell - Reform: 1,247 ELECTED
Anna Hughes - Liberal Democrats: 440
Will Hughes - Liberal Democrats: 329
Rupert Moscrop Knowles - Liberal Democrats: 309
John Shephard - Conservative: 903
John Slope - Reform: 1,189 ELECTED
Mike Warren - Conservative: 837
Peter David York - Reform: 1,182 ELECTED
Turnout: 32.94%
Naseby
Richard Auger - Conservative: 600
Abigail Campbell - Labour: 133
Michael William Edwards - Reform: 587
Stuart Fairlie Kendall - Green Party: 84
Christine Sarah Ware - Liberal Democrats: 672 ELECTED
Turnout: 44.72%
Nene Valley
Hilary Blackman - Labour: 621
Laura Ann Couse - Reform: 1,242 ELECTED
Peter Robert French - Labour: 666
Andrew Bernhardt Halliwell - Labour: 516
Jill Hope - Liberal Democrats: 427
Trefor Robert Hughes - Reform: 1,182 ELECTED
Phil Larratt - Conservative: 747
Marianne Martin - Green Party: 427
Craig Paul Morris - Reform: 1,232 ELECTED
Jenny Moseley - Green Party: 239
Sue Pearson - Green Party: 246
Thomas Ridley - Liberal Democrats: 285
Aaryan Sharma - Liberal Democrats: 247
Dan Smith - Conservative: 918
Nick Alex-Sturges - Conservative: 689
Turnout: 28.37%
Parklands
Mike Hallam - Conservative: 531
Kevin Dudley Hewes - Green Party: 78
Jim Kellock - Labour: 185
Paul Anthony Schofield - Liberal Democrats: 63
Nigel Lawrence Stansfield - Reform: 559 ELECTED
Turnout: 37.34%
Rural North East
Nicola Bell - Labour: 129
Cecile Irving-Swift - Conservative: 663 ELECTED
Juliet Mary Jeater - Green Party: 109
Tony Nixon - Liberal Democrats: 420
Anthony Reynolds - Reform: 450
Turnout: 44.81%
Rural South Northamptonshire
Jane Birch - Labour: 767
Geoff Boot - Labour: 574
Teresa Cox - Green Party: 885
Georgie Daniels - Reform: 1,481
Stuart Harold Day - Reform: 1,284
Alison Eastwood - Conservative: 1,985 ELECTED
Arthur Greaves - Labour: 451
Justin Michelle Leggett - Liberal Democrats: 813
Charles Manners - Conservative: 1,874 ELECTED
Jonathan Sayers - Reform: 1,261
David Smith - Conservative: 1,697 ELECTED
Michael Nicholas Toner - Independent: 238
Turnout: 40.90%
Talavera
Ifeoluwa Adeniran - Labour: 553
Monica Kelly - Conservative: 294
Thomas Manning - Reform: 651 Elected
Scott Packer - Reform: 602 Elected
Ash Ritchie - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 29
Darren Ryland - Labour: 485
Martin Thomas Sawyer - Liberal Democrats: 191
Mariana Smith - Conservative: 260
Michael Spence - Green Party: 188
Turnout: 22.73
Towcester
Paul Jonathan Broadfield - Labour and Co-operative Party: 371
Simon Clifford - Conservative: 734
Rachel Jean Dando L’Olive - Labour and Co-operative Party: 471
Hugh Evans - Conservative: 912
Adrian John Little - Reform: 1,130 ELECTED
Greg Lunn - Conservative: 827
Barry Joesph Mahoney - Reform: 963
Harry Minns - Liberal Democrats: 1,073
Jim Mullin - Labour and Co-operative Party: 452
David Tarbun - Liberal Democrats: 1,475 ELECTED
Stewart Tolley - Liberal Democrats: 1,134 ELECTED
Emmie Williamson - Green Party: 305
Scott David Zebedee - Reform: 899
Turnout: 32.35%
Upton
Claudette Omoye Bemigho-Amorighoye - Labour: 530
Imran Chowdhury - Conservative: 430
Linda Michelle Davidson - Green Party: 256
Patrick Agwue Julius - Labour: 464
Matthew Christopher Kinton - No party listed: 300
Rona Meredith - Liberal Democrats: 213
Brian William Sargeant - Conservative: 393
Kathryn Shaw - Reform: 625 ELECTED
Michael Timothy Stratton - Reform: 582 ELECTED
Turnout: 25.07%
Weston Favell & Abington Vale
Jamal Alwahabi - Labour and Co-operative Party: 712
Stephen Hibbert - Conservative: 980 ELECTED
Andy Kilbride - Conservative: 1,007 ELECTED
David Robert Lea - Reform: 814
Omonigho Jennifer Martin - Green Party: 244
Clare Robertson-Marriott - Labour and Co-operative Party: 834
Alastair Stuart Thomson - Liberal Democrats: 294
Jordan Peter Young - Reform: 764
Turnout: 37.56%
Woodford & Weedon
Rupert Frost - Conservative: 1,105 ELECTED
Jo Gilford - Conservative: 837
Charles Peter Hastie - Reform: 1,010 ELECTED
Ed Jaspers - Green Party: 962
Chris Lofts - Liberal Democrats: 232
Les Marriott - Labour: 241
Gordon Smallman - Green Party: 831
Bob Symons - Liberal Democrats: 194
Stephen Tibbles - Labour: 201
Jonathan Vallis - Reform: 1,003
Turnout: 38.96%
