Now that counting is finished and all results have been announced, we can bring you the full local election results for every ward across West Northamptonshire.

After a day of counting at Benham Sports Centre, all 35 wards have now been declared and all 76 councillors who have won a seat have been named.

Reform has taken control of West Northamptonshire Council, in a result which is indicative of the national scene.

The party took control of the authority after winning 42 of a possible 76 seats. They needed 39 to reach the threshold. Conservatives won 17 seats, Labour nine, Liberal Democrats six and there were two independents elected.

Reform candidates celebrating winning control of WNC. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Conservative leader Adam Brown, Labour leader Wendy Randall and Liberal Democrat leader Sally Beardsworth all lost their seats, as did a number of Tory cabinet members.

More updates will be published in the coming days to follow from the Northampton Town Council election count and parish council counts.

But for now, it is over and out from Team Chron. Goodnight and thanks for sticking with us throughout count day.

Below are the full results of the local elections in West Northamptonshire.

Abington & Phippsville Ward

Luke Adams - Green Party: 274

Sian Bateman - Conservative: 303

Charles Breese - Conservative: 277

Alan John Coles - Reform: 532

Gerald Roland Lamb - Reform: 493

Esther Pearson - Green Party: 266

Bob Purser - Labour: 904 ELECTED

Ana Savage Gunn - Liberal Democrats: 221

Zoe Smith - Labour: 958 ELECTED

James Tarry - Liberal Democrats: 158

Alex Twigley - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 51

Turnout: 26.52%

Billing Ward

Gary Campbell - Labour: 365

Paul Clark - Independent: 658

Mark Deakes - Reform: 875 ELECTED

Janice Helen Duffy - Labour: 394

Russell Ellis - Liberal Democrats: 167

Silas Hays - Reform: 712 ELECTED

James William Hill - Conservative: 656

Naz Islam - Conservative: 290

Faye Sophia Spencer - Green Party: 205

Turnout: 30.30%

Blackthorn & Rectory Farm Ward

Taylor Luke Cowley-Coulton - Conservative: 420

Mike Fuller - Liberal Democrats: 183

Lauren Gilkes - Green Party: 197

Keith Holland-Delamere - Labour: 633 ELECTED

Jeff Johnson - Reform: 642 ELECTED

Bisola Funmilayo Ogunro - Labour: 444

Alan Price - Reform: 604

Peter John Spink - Conservative: 342

Turnout: 26.35%

Brackley

William Richard Ashby - Reform: 1,134

Tony Bagot-Webb - Conservative: 1,160

Fiona Baker - Conservative: 1,179 ELECTED

Richard John Butler - Reform: 1,245 ELECTED

Penny Du Sautoy - Conservative: 860

Hazel Hewison - Liberal Democrats: 382

Scott Langford - Labour: 705

Andrew Last - Reform: 1,194 ELECTED

Stewart Manley - Green Party: 380

Kate Nash - Liberal Democrats: 514

Peter Rawlinson - Independent: 343

Sue Sharps - Labour: 844

Ian Norrman Stewart - Green Party: 295

Simon Weaver - Labour: 711

Turnout: 31.74%

Braunston & Crick Ward

Athynea Sofia Burchall - Independent: 55

Alan Chantler - Conservative: 845

Sarah Goode - Reform: 1,135

Rosie Humphreys - Liberal Democrats: 1,676 ELECTED

Oscar James Jobling - Green Party: 219

Stephen Christopher Kerr - Conservative: 698

Andrew John Potts - Labour: 200

Ian Bradley Robertson - Independent: 79

Andrew Stuart John Simpson - Liberal Democrats: 1,370 ELECTED

Josh West - Labour: 159

Kevin Vernon Wright - Reform: 955

Turnout: 44.59%

Brixworth

Andrew Charles Cassidy - Green Party: 32

Jonathan William Harris - Liberal Democrats: 1,131 ELECTED

Emilie Zahiri Mehrabadi - Reform: 385

Chris Myers - Labour: 72

Simon Philip-Smith - Conservative: 235

Turnout: 43.44%

Campion

Ray Brady - Independent: 175

Adam Brown - Conservative: 961

Debra King - Reform: 963 ELECTED

Clive Millman - Labour and Co-operative Party: 295

Grant Lee Andrew Simpson - Liberal Democrats: 204

Nigel Alastair Strang - Liberal Democrats: 199

Nicola Streeton - Reform: 908

Shirley Waterhouse - Labour and Co-operative Party: 461

Anne Webb - Green Party: 343

Turnout: 38.13%

Castle

Wayne Baptiste - Conservative: 352

Julie Borowska - Liberal Democrats: 312

Muna Cali - Labour: 924 ELECTED

Enam Haque - Labour: 873 ELECTED

Josh Heavens - Reform: 525

Elliott Humphries - Reform: 489

Fartun Ismail - Labour: 793 ELECTED

Emma Kendall - Green Party: 482

Laura Kingsbury - Reform: 412

Connor Alan Salter - Independent: 181

Katie Simpson - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 136

Carole Thurlow - Conservative: 326

Roger John Thurlow - Conservative: 283

Adrian Michael Vann - Social Democratic Party: 78

Turnout: 18.53%

Cogenhoe & The Houghtons

Steve Clarke - Conservative: 720 ELECTED

Kerry Coupe - Liberal Democrats: 136

Kevin Leslie Cross - Reform: 437

Chris Devonshire - Labour: 174

Jo Maisey - Green Party: 106

Turnout: 40.68%

Dallington Spencer

Rufia Ashraf - Labour: 1,087 ELECTED

Michael Beardsworth - Liberal Democrats: 293

Donna Louise Bodaly - Independent: 169

Maria Dreghici - Reform: 954

John Alan East - Reform: 966 ELECTED

Kim Elizabeth Fuller - Heritage Party: 157

Richard Harris - Reform: 958

Luke Hillery - Conservative: 370

Glen Hughes - Conservative: 352

Shade Ibitomisin - Conservative: 275

Jimtom James - Green Party: 369

Sally Keeble - Labour: 1,035 ELECTED

Ryan Anthony Michlig - Labour: 825

Turnout: 23.59%

Daventry North East

Laura Louisa Davies - Labour: 130

Ashton Charles Elmes - Reform: 329

Peter Nigel Matten - Conservative: 333 ELECTED

Clare Patricia Slater - Green Party: 50

John Boyden Tippeett - Liberal Democrats: 71

Turnout: 28.47%

Daventry North West

Maria Addison - Independent: 55

Alan Knape - Liberal Democrats: 417

Nigel Stephen Mercer - Labour: 101

Richard John Pipes - Reform: 435 ELECTED

Jake Roberts - Conservative: 170

Sarah Stokes - Green Party: 43

Turnout: 30.25%

Daventry South

Dawn Louise Branigan - Independent: 722

John Henry Butlin - Liberal Democrats: 254

Anna Cater - Independent: 273

Julia Clark - Liberal Democrats: 281

Stephen Dabbs - Labour: 776

Athena Fenn - Conservative: 674

Kama Guliyeva - Reform: 1,186 ELECTED

Rebecca James - Conservative: 718

Stuart Lauderdale - Labour: 589

Anthony Jacob Lock - Reform: 1,467 ELECTED

Alex McMurtry - Reform: 1,201 ELECTED

Ed Norris - Liberal Democrats: 228

Wendy Randall - Labour: 974

Phillip Charles Nathaniel Silk-Neilsen - Conservative: 656

Kate Valerie Smallman - Green Party: 317

Turnout: 28.79%

Deanshanger & Paulerspury

Luca Clifford - Conservative: 627

Ivan Dabbs - Reform: 903 ELECTED

Mark Hughes - Conservative: 865

Michael Leggett - Liberal Democrats: 271

Ian Alexander McCord - Independent Network: 1,078 ELECTED

Ryan O’Shea - Reform: 806

James Soper - Labour and Co-operative Party: 859

Anne Thompson - Labour and Co-operative Party: 589

Beverley Vivian - Green Party: 306

Turnout: 37.89%

Duston

Hayley Adkins - Reform: 1,734 ELECTED

Daniel A Bessong - Labour: 819

Vikki Burgess - Labour: 935

Vincent Peter Clive - Reform: 1,672 ELECTED

Paul Dyball - Conservative: 933

Jamie Edkins - Independent: 285

Matt Golby - Conservative: 1,293

Anna King - Conservative: 943

Hakim Monsur - Labour: 705

Jasmine Rainbird - Reform: 1,565 ELECTED

Rosemary Tolley - Liberal Democrats: 490

Shaylee Rose Tosney - Green Party: 607

Turnout: 34.48%

Far Cotton, Delapre & Briar Hill

Sony Akie - Conservative: 259

Raymond Connolly - Conservative: 467

Lamarr Darrington - Green Party: 303

Julie Davenport - Independent: 1,332 ELECTED

Becky Dorman - Labour: 521

David Garlick - Liberal Democrats: 249

Ray Mary Brown Kelly-Sargeant - Conservative: 284

Anthony James Owens - Reform: 807 ELECTED

Robert William Parkinson - Labour: 505

James Richard Petter - Reform: 759 ELECTED

Steven Christpher Reid - Reform: 695

Seamus Smyth - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 92

Sanjeev Tiwary - Labour: 359

Turnout: 25.72%

Hackleton & Roade

Mark Allen - Liberal Democrats: 444

Joe Atkins - Labour: 415

Fiona Cole - Conservative: 1,095 ELECTED

Amanda Jayne Creed - Labour: 443

Andrew Grant - Conservative: 1,030

Paul Michael Slater - Green Party: 388

Adam Smith - Reform: 1,063 ELECTED

Danny Adam Weeks - Reform: 981

Turnout: 35.59%

Headlands

Max Alexander Barnby - Conservative: 720

Joanne Elizabeth Blythe - Reform: 1,316 ELECTED

Adrian Cartwright - Reform: 1,292 ELECTED

Cameron Steven Emery - Reform: 1,228 ELECTED

Penny Flavell - Conservative: 759

Koulla Jolley - Labour: 1,106

Mia Joyce - Independent: 360

Paul Joyce - Independent: 450

Steve Kent - Green Party: 518

Brian Markham - Liberal Democrats: 367

Turon Miah - Labour: 1,060

Ellie Rutherford - Labour: 1,048

Adam Lea Smith - Conservative: 788

David Woodbridge - Liberal Democrats: 349

Turnout: 31.6%

Hunsbury

Damon Boughen - Green Party: 303

Bob Burnell - Labour: 494

Glenn Steven Mark Butcher - Reform: 1,249 ELECTED

Pinder Chauhan - Conservative: 1,332 ELECTED

Katie Evans - Labour: 430

Ronald James Firman - Reform: 1,184 ELECTED

Brendan John Glynane - Liberal Democrats: 669

Andre Gonzalez De Savage - Conservative: 1,173

Alexander Nathan Josiah Love - Reform: 1,163

Matthew McNicholas - Labour: 382

Lucy Newbury - Liberal Democrats: 726

Daniel George Soan - Conservative: 1,163

Carl Neville Mark Squires - Liberal Democrats: 874

Turnout: 33.79%

Kingsley & Semilong

Titus Ajayi - Labour: 533

Farzana Aldridge - Labour: 557 ELECTED

Lewis Betty - Conservative: 278

Josh Curtis - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 37

Liam Mark Durrant - Green Party: 207

Lori Gale-Rumens - Conservative: 213

Nick Humphries - Reform: 577 ELECTED

Chris Lock - Reform: 533

Jason Sparkhall - Green Party: 228

Marianne Taylor - Liberal Democrats: 118

Martin Taylor - Liberal Democrats: 171

Turnout: 21.36%

Kingsthorpe North

Antony Antoniou - Independent: 85

Mark Christian Arnull - Reform: 1,588 ELECTED

Mobola Bakare - Conservative: 749

Helen Barker - Labour: 660

Sally Beardsworth - Liberal Democrats: 1,002

Nigel Anthony Edward Berrill - Reform: 1,554 ELECTED

Ersan Karaoglan - Labour: 586

Tom Lawler - Liberal Democrats: 617

Chris Leggett - Liberal Democrats: 533

Steve Miller - Green Party: 565

Mike O’Connor - Conservative: 970

Dave Pearson - Green Party: 317

Paul Phoenix Powerville - Green Party: 243

Daniel Rainbird - Reform: 1,501 ELECTED

Laura Stevenson - Conservative: 740

Turnout: 36.87%

Kingsthorpe South

Geri Banfield - Liberal Democrats: 161

Harry Barret - Labour and Co-operative Party: 624

Elizabeth Kisha Anne Edwards - Independent: 70

Dave Gaskell - Reform: 655 ELECTED

Cheryl Hawes - Conservative: 324

Julie Hawkins - Green Party: 197

Sam Kilby-Shaw - Conservative: 259

Eluned Lewis-Nichol - Labour and Co-operative Party: 507

Caroline Janet Phillips - Reform: 658 ELECTED

Tony Woods - Liberal Democrats: 116

Turnout: 24.10%

Long Buckby

Neil Clayton - Reform: 821

Caroline Lucy Collins - Reform: 856

Daniel Lister - Conservative: 1,384 ELECTED

Charles Morton - Conservative: 1,106 ELECTED

Sue Myers - Labour: 540

Jane Louise Rigby - Labour: 362

Simon Sneddon - Green Party: 300

Mark Robert Thomas - Liberal Democrats: 249

Nicholas Watts - Liberal Democrats: 188

Turnout: 41.20%

Middleton Cheney

Zamaani Abdullahi Alat - Labour: 246

Rebecca Breese - Conservative: 1,121 ELECTED

Rosie Herring - Conservative: 999 ELECTED

Martin Johns - Lib Dem: 318

Deborah Manning - Reform: 884

Victoria Markham-Beech - Reform: 839

Dave Mardsen - Green Party: 378

Justin Nash - Liberal Democrats: 428

Jane Rogers - Labour: 306

Richard Edwards Solesbury-Timms - Independent: 316

Turnout: 36.14%

Moulton

Stephen Francis Burnham - Labour: 545

Daniel Cribbin - Conservative: 1,037

Sally Belinda Davies - Labour: 626

Jamie Dexter - Green: 435

Jimmy Fawehinmi - Labour: 481

Sue Gaskell - Reform: 1,247 ELECTED

Anna Hughes - Liberal Democrats: 440

Will Hughes - Liberal Democrats: 329

Rupert Moscrop Knowles - Liberal Democrats: 309

John Shephard - Conservative: 903

John Slope - Reform: 1,189 ELECTED

Mike Warren - Conservative: 837

Peter David York - Reform: 1,182 ELECTED

Turnout: 32.94%

Naseby

Richard Auger - Conservative: 600

Abigail Campbell - Labour: 133

Michael William Edwards - Reform: 587

Stuart Fairlie Kendall - Green Party: 84

Christine Sarah Ware - Liberal Democrats: 672 ELECTED

Turnout: 44.72%

Nene Valley

Hilary Blackman - Labour: 621

Laura Ann Couse - Reform: 1,242 ELECTED

Peter Robert French - Labour: 666

Andrew Bernhardt Halliwell - Labour: 516

Jill Hope - Liberal Democrats: 427

Trefor Robert Hughes - Reform: 1,182 ELECTED

Phil Larratt - Conservative: 747

Marianne Martin - Green Party: 427

Craig Paul Morris - Reform: 1,232 ELECTED

Jenny Moseley - Green Party: 239

Sue Pearson - Green Party: 246

Thomas Ridley - Liberal Democrats: 285

Aaryan Sharma - Liberal Democrats: 247

Dan Smith - Conservative: 918

Nick Alex-Sturges - Conservative: 689

Turnout: 28.37%

Parklands

Mike Hallam - Conservative: 531

Kevin Dudley Hewes - Green Party: 78

Jim Kellock - Labour: 185

Paul Anthony Schofield - Liberal Democrats: 63

Nigel Lawrence Stansfield - Reform: 559 ELECTED

Turnout: 37.34%

Rural North East

Nicola Bell - Labour: 129

Cecile Irving-Swift - Conservative: 663 ELECTED

Juliet Mary Jeater - Green Party: 109

Tony Nixon - Liberal Democrats: 420

Anthony Reynolds - Reform: 450

Turnout: 44.81%

Rural South Northamptonshire

Jane Birch - Labour: 767

Geoff Boot - Labour: 574

Teresa Cox - Green Party: 885

Georgie Daniels - Reform: 1,481

Stuart Harold Day - Reform: 1,284

Alison Eastwood - Conservative: 1,985 ELECTED

Arthur Greaves - Labour: 451

Justin Michelle Leggett - Liberal Democrats: 813

Charles Manners - Conservative: 1,874 ELECTED

Jonathan Sayers - Reform: 1,261

David Smith - Conservative: 1,697 ELECTED

Michael Nicholas Toner - Independent: 238

Turnout: 40.90%

Talavera

Ifeoluwa Adeniran - Labour: 553

Monica Kelly - Conservative: 294

Thomas Manning - Reform: 651 Elected

Scott Packer - Reform: 602 Elected

Ash Ritchie - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 29

Darren Ryland - Labour: 485

Martin Thomas Sawyer - Liberal Democrats: 191

Mariana Smith - Conservative: 260

Michael Spence - Green Party: 188

Turnout: 22.73

Towcester

Paul Jonathan Broadfield - Labour and Co-operative Party: 371

Simon Clifford - Conservative: 734

Rachel Jean Dando L’Olive - Labour and Co-operative Party: 471

Hugh Evans - Conservative: 912

Adrian John Little - Reform: 1,130 ELECTED

Greg Lunn - Conservative: 827

Barry Joesph Mahoney - Reform: 963

Harry Minns - Liberal Democrats: 1,073

Jim Mullin - Labour and Co-operative Party: 452

David Tarbun - Liberal Democrats: 1,475 ELECTED

Stewart Tolley - Liberal Democrats: 1,134 ELECTED

Emmie Williamson - Green Party: 305

Scott David Zebedee - Reform: 899

Turnout: 32.35%

Upton

Claudette Omoye Bemigho-Amorighoye - Labour: 530

Imran Chowdhury - Conservative: 430

Linda Michelle Davidson - Green Party: 256

Patrick Agwue Julius - Labour: 464

Matthew Christopher Kinton - No party listed: 300

Rona Meredith - Liberal Democrats: 213

Brian William Sargeant - Conservative: 393

Kathryn Shaw - Reform: 625 ELECTED

Michael Timothy Stratton - Reform: 582 ELECTED

Turnout: 25.07%

Weston Favell & Abington Vale

Jamal Alwahabi - Labour and Co-operative Party: 712

Stephen Hibbert - Conservative: 980 ELECTED

Andy Kilbride - Conservative: 1,007 ELECTED

David Robert Lea - Reform: 814

Omonigho Jennifer Martin - Green Party: 244

Clare Robertson-Marriott - Labour and Co-operative Party: 834

Alastair Stuart Thomson - Liberal Democrats: 294

Jordan Peter Young - Reform: 764

Turnout: 37.56%

Woodford & Weedon

Rupert Frost - Conservative: 1,105 ELECTED

Jo Gilford - Conservative: 837

Charles Peter Hastie - Reform: 1,010 ELECTED

Ed Jaspers - Green Party: 962

Chris Lofts - Liberal Democrats: 232

Les Marriott - Labour: 241

Gordon Smallman - Green Party: 831

Bob Symons - Liberal Democrats: 194

Stephen Tibbles - Labour: 201

Jonathan Vallis - Reform: 1,003

Turnout: 38.96%