Start date revealed for multi-million pound works to transform two iconic streets in Northampton town centre

A rough start date has been revealed for multi-million pound works to transform Northampton's shopping streets into a “fantastic space”.

Following extensive public consultation throughout the summer, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), in collaboration with its partner, Kier Transportation, has outlined the vision to rejuvenate Abington Street and Fish Street.

The transformation aims to improve the aesthetic appeal of the area by incorporating new paving, seating, and a significant increase in greenery, including the planting of additional trees, with construction work set to kick off in early 2024 and end by Spring 2025, according to WNC.

In preparation for this project, preparatory works are scheduled to begin next week, marking a crucial milestone in the town's redevelopment project.

The initial phase involves the dismantling of eight trees along the two iconic streets, which is set to start on October 30 and last for three days. This decision was made after a comprehensive arboricultural report concluded that the existing trees to be removed were either unsuitable for relocation or preservation due to their deteriorating health or their proximity to other trees, which limited their growth, according to WNC.

However, a more substantial number of new trees will be planted across Abington and Fish Street to compensate for this loss, according to WNC.

Councillor Dan Lister, the cabinet member for town centre regeneration at WNC, said: "We are pleased to be working with Kier, who we already have an established relationship with, as they carry out this significant project to one of the busiest shopping streets in our area.

"The plans are intended to help this area adapt to the changing face of the high street by encouraging café culture, supporting retail, and creating more appealing and flexible surroundings for visitors and those who live in the town centre.

"The enhanced features and appearance, as well as new facilities, will offer a fantastic space for people to use and enjoy. We look forward to this taking shape in the coming weeks and months as works start on-site later this year."

John Coombes, the general manager at Kier, said: "Now we have completed the investigatory works, we are delighted to press ahead with the initial tranche of works starting in the new year. This is the first significant public realm project we have delivered on behalf of WNC as its highways maintenance partner - and we look forward to enhancing connectivity, bringing new life to Northampton town centre and making a difference in the community through these developments."

The total value of this project is £4,610,625, with the contract commencing on August 1, 2021, with an anticipated completion date of April 1, 2025, according to WNC.