'Significant finds' and a rumour that £10million refurbishment works at Northampton Market Square are delayed

West Northants Council (WNC) has responded to a rumour that £10million refurbishment works to Northampton’s historic Market Square are delayed.

Works started at the Market Square in February and had an initial 18-month completion date, which would be in August 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This newspaper asked the council if refurbishment works to Market Square are delayed after we received a tip-off from a trusted source, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo of the Market Square taken on August 29.

The man in charge of the project at WNC, Conservative councillor Daniel Lister, has provided the latest update.

Councillor Lister said: “As part of the ongoing transformation of the historic Northampton Market Square, WNC and its contractor Stepnell are working closely with Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA).

"Experienced archaeologists are carrying out a watching brief throughout the progress of the works to comply with all planning requirements surrounding the project, to ensure the necessary conservation and recording requirements of the site are met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following recent significant finds, we are working through what this means to the project timeline, however, at the moment the project is on target to complete in summer 2024.

"At this point in time, the project remains on budget, and overall costs will not be fully resolved until the Final Account is agreed after the completion of the works.”

Asked what the ‘significant finds’ are, a council spokeswoman said: “It is shoes of varied ages and an ironstone building structure. We are working with MOLA to understand more on these finds and will share more information [in due course].”

MOLA has been contacted for comment.

Click here to see aerial photos of how works at the site have progressed in the first six months.

Traders are still down at Commercial Street car park trying to make a living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last time this newspaper caught up with traders, veteran fruit and vegetable vendor Hung Vo said he was contemplating selling his home because of the lack of business at the site.