Staff battle for two days to restore functions as power failures badly hit systems at West Northants Council once again

Two power failures have caused chaos at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) over the last two days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A blown fuse and a subsequent underground cable fault on the electricity network on Friday and Sunday evening sparked multiple issues at the WNC HQ at One Angel Square

A total of 16 properties were affected on Friday evening between 5.17om and 7.05pm, while 15 properties were hit between 10.56pm and 11.17pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Henry, Deputy Chief Executive and Resources Executive Director at West Northamptonshire Council said: “Two major power failures on the National Grid over the weekend near our One Angel Square offices in Northampton town centre caused our IT systems to go down.

All power has now been restored to the affected properties and emergency works continue in Angel Street with National Grid on site

"Services were restored into Saturday evening and then a second outage set all the services back again on Sunday morning until the National Grid fault, a melted cable, was located and repaired. We have been working hard around the clock to restore systems as soon as possible.

“All critical services are continuing to operate and residents can continue to contact us via phone, email and website however some self-service functions may not currently be available and we’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

“Business applications and software used by our staff are gradually being restored throughout the day and we anticipate this will be completed by tomorrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All power has now been restored to the affected properties and emergency works continue in Angel Street.

A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesperson said: "We are aware of two power cuts affecting properties in Northampton town centre on Friday and Sunday respectively. All power has been restored, and we are currently undertaking emergency works on Angel Street to repair the underground cable fault.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding as our teams worked to reconnect them. "

West Northants Council has been contacted for further comment.