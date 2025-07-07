Staff battle for two days to restore functions as power failures badly hit systems at West Northants Council once again
A blown fuse and a subsequent underground cable fault on the electricity network on Friday and Sunday evening sparked multiple issues at the WNC HQ at One Angel Square
A total of 16 properties were affected on Friday evening between 5.17om and 7.05pm, while 15 properties were hit between 10.56pm and 11.17pm on Sunday.
Martin Henry, Deputy Chief Executive and Resources Executive Director at West Northamptonshire Council said: “Two major power failures on the National Grid over the weekend near our One Angel Square offices in Northampton town centre caused our IT systems to go down.
"Services were restored into Saturday evening and then a second outage set all the services back again on Sunday morning until the National Grid fault, a melted cable, was located and repaired. We have been working hard around the clock to restore systems as soon as possible.
“All critical services are continuing to operate and residents can continue to contact us via phone, email and website however some self-service functions may not currently be available and we’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.
“Business applications and software used by our staff are gradually being restored throughout the day and we anticipate this will be completed by tomorrow.”
All power has now been restored to the affected properties and emergency works continue in Angel Street.
A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesperson said: "We are aware of two power cuts affecting properties in Northampton town centre on Friday and Sunday respectively. All power has been restored, and we are currently undertaking emergency works on Angel Street to repair the underground cable fault.
"We're sorry for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding as our teams worked to reconnect them. "
On May 11 another significant power cut affected the council HQ at One Angel Square leading to some systems unable to function the following day.
West Northants Council has been contacted for further comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.