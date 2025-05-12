'Significant power failure' in Northampton town centre leaves some council systems not fully operating

Some council systems could be down today (Monday May 12), following a power cut at the Northampton headquarters on Sunday (May 11).

The power cut affected 15 properties in Northampton town centre from around midday on Sunday.

Western Power worked to restore the power by just after 6pm, however West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) says some operations may not be fully operational this morning “due to the scale of the restoration”.

A Western Power statement said: “The incident was raised at 12.08pm Sunday May 11 affecting 15 properties. We successfully restored all supplies in the area by 6.12pm.

One Angel Square, Northampton, headquarters of West Northamptonshire Council. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

"We are sorry for any inconvenience that was caused by the power cut."

A spokesman for WNC added: “Please be aware that a significant power failure in Northampton town centre yesterday has affected our IT systems.

"Our IT colleagues have worked through the night and successfully restored the majority of our systems - over 700 servers, 400 applications, 600 databases, and all networking infrastructure, internet connectivity and Wi-Fi services.

"However due to the scale of the restoration, some systems may not still be fully operational this morning, but staff are working hard to get them up and running.

"Our phonelines, emails and website are operating as usual.”