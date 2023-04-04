Plans to close a busy road in Northampton for TEN MONTHS have been labelled as “simply unacceptable”.

Sandy Lane, a busy road between Duston and Harpole, is set to be closed from June 12 until March 31, 2024 for roadworks, affecting thousands of motorists.

Contractor Chasetown Civil Engineering says the closure is for reconstruction works and the realignment of the road and roundabout at the Sandy Lane and Berrywood Road junction.

Sandy Lane is set to be closed for ten months starting on June 12

These roadworks are part of wider plans to accommodate new housing developments in the area, of which there are FIVE: Western Gate, Norwood Quarter, Harlestone Park, Dallington Grange and St Michael’s Park.

Following the announcement of the works, Duston Parish Council (DPC) has penned a scathing open letter to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) criticising the plans.

The letter reads: “DPC is concerned about the proposed roadworks...representing approximately nine months of frustration and chaos for local residents.

“DPC is deeply troubled by the potential impact these works will have on thousands of people, businesses and other organisations.

“The amount of housing development planned in West Northamptonshire is overwhelming. In November, we outlined concerns regarding infrastructure, traffic and road network, affordable housing, wildlife and ensuring sufficient community infrastructure levy.

“We are concerned about the effects the roadworks will have on our local road network.

"It is likely that our already congested roads will become even more gridlocked. This will have a negative impact on the daily lives of those who live and work in our community. We are expecting huge pressure on local routes through Duston.

“We understand that some roadworks are inevitable. However, the length of time that has been proposed for the installation of a roundabout is simply unacceptable. Nine months is far too long to suffer this significant disruption to local residents."

DPC has urged WNC to reconsider the plans and take steps to mitigate the negative impacts on residents.

The letter says: "We believe the current plans are unacceptable.

"There is a vast number of homes that are planned for development on the east side of Duston, which will no doubt bring further disruption to residents. This needs careful consideration planning and engagement from agencies to minimise the impacts. DPC, as ever, is happy to support WNC in this process to ensure minimum impact to our community.

“We urge WNC to reconsider and come up with a better way forward for sake of Duston residents, businesses and other local based organisations.”

WNC did not respond directly to DPC’s open letter. Instead, the council provided a previous statement they made in regards to the works.

West Northamptonshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, councillor Phil Larratt, said he is working to minimise the impact on communities.

Cllr Larratt said: “There is a great deal of development taking place in this area, which we are aware will be causing some disruption for motorists and residents.

"The private development is not being undertaken on behalf of the council. However, we are working closely with a variety of stakeholders, from construction firms to utility companies, to minimise the impact on our communities.

"When this element of the works start in June, we will work with developers to monitor the impact this has and where possible enforce any required changes to reduce effect on residents and businesses.

