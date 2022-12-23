On strike Royal Mail postal workers in Northampton have spoken out about why taking industrial action is “necessary sacrifice” workers have had to make.

Around 15 postal workers, who are members of the Communications Workers Union (CWU), were on the picket line outside Royal Mail Crow Lane this morning (Friday) as part of 48-hours of strike action (December 23 and 24) in the run up to Christmas.

The dispute, which involves 115,000 workers, revolves around a below-inflation pay offer, proposed alterations to working conditions and a threat to slash 10,000 jobs in 2023. Negotiations between the CWU and Royal Mail broke down on December 20.

The striking postal workers outside Crow Lane on Friday morning (December 23)

One striking Crow Lane postal worker, who wishes to remain anonymous, said industrial action is a “necessity they have to take”.

He said: "No one wants to be on strike. We are losing money. We can only apologise to customers out there but we hope they can see it isn't just about this Christmas, it's about the future. The future of Royal Mail and for the future of customers receiving everything you can think of that goes through the post. If people lose that service, who is going to do it? That's why we are on strike.

"This is a necessity we have to take. A sacrifice we have to take. We just hope the public understand this isn't something we've taken lightly."

The worker went on to explain how Royal Mail is “trying to take away working conditions which have been successfully fought for by unions” in the past.

He said: "People seem to think it's just about pay rises. It isn't. Royal Mail is trying to take away everything we have got and turning into a gig economy employer. They are not interested in letters, they are simply interested in parcels. Taking away full time jobs and replacing them with self employed owner drivers. That's not modernisation, that's dumbing down of a service."

"Royal Mail also wants to bring in compulsory Sunday working for no extra benefit to workers, which will take away our work/life balance. And they want to take away our sick pay benefits too - these are things unions have fought for over many years.”

Chronicle and Echo covered a story earlier this week regarding allegations of harassment at the branch made by CWU Crow Lane branch members.

Addressing the reported harassment, the worker said: "If people want to cross the picket line it's their business, but we expect the same courtesy given to us."

A Royal Mail spokesman responded saying it has a “zero tolerance” for harassment and that any allegations brought to the attention of the company would be investigated.

The worker was asked what he would say to members of the public who oppose the strikes, he apologised but said Royal Mail “could have sorted this out”.

He said: "We don't want to harm our customers. We want to provide a service for those customers. We can only apologise.

"Royal Mail could have sorted this out but has decided to take the difficult route instead of sitting down with the CWU and coming to a compromise."

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Three weeks ago, we made a best and final pay offer worth up to 9 percent over 18 months. Instead of working with us to agree on changes required to fund that offer and get pay into our posties’ pockets, the CWU has announced plans to ballot in the New Year for further strike action.