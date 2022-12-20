Royal Mail responds to concerns raised by postal workers at Northampton branch during national strike

CWU Crow Lane Northampton wrote on its Facebook page this week highlighting some of the allegations made by branch members, which included claims they were not being allowed to work overtime to clear backlog ahead of Christmas, and which they claim is “harassment”.

A Royal Mail spokesman responded saying it has a 'zero tolerance' for harassment and that any allegations brought to the attention of the company would be investigated.

The CWU Crow Lane Northampton Facebook post claims workers are 'not being allowed to talk to anyone', 'not being allowed to use the toilet unless they ask for permission', 'not being allowed to get a hot drink'. and 'not being allowed to work any overtime to help clear any backlogs'.

Royal Mail in Crow Lane

The CWU also claims workers are 'having their pay stopped' if they are ill because they are believed to be 'ingenuine'.

The CWU said: "We believe [it is] nothing but harassment and this needs to be stopped and raised in line with Royal Mail's policies."

This newspaper has contacted the CWU for further comment.

A Royal Mail spokesman said it had “zero tolerance for harassment”.

"There has also been no change to our existing sick leave policy. Any member of staff with genuine and necessary absence for sickness on a strike day will continue to be paid. We have seen increased sick leave on and around strike days, and on occasions, we might request a doctor’s note, or, for example, a positive Covid test result, to confirm the reason for absence. Overtime also continues to be available to colleagues when it is required, depending on our workload at any given time."

The Royal Mail spokesman said the firm is 'proud' to provide 'the best pay and conditions' in its industry.

"In an industry dominated by the ‘gig economy’, insecure work, and low pay, our model sets us apart and we want to preserve it," the spokesman said.

Background

Thousands of members of the CWU are embroiled in an increasingly bitter dispute with Royal Mail over jobs, pay and conditions, which has seen a series of strikes take place in the run-up to Christmas.

In November, Royal Mail said it had made its “best and final” offer for pay and change.

The revised offer included “extensive improvements” that have been made over the course of negotiations with the CWU, including an enhanced pay deal of 9% over 18 months, offering to develop a new profit share scheme for employees, and making voluntary redundancy terms more generous. It had previously offered a 7% pay rise over two years.

The CWU rejected the proposals.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: "We urge every member of the public to stand with their postie, and back them like never before."