A popular Northampton nightclub which police said “poses a serious risk to public safety” will remain open following a review into its licence.

Elysium nightclub, formerly called Fever, in Horseshoe Street, had its licence reviewed by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) on Wednesday, September 21.

The review came after police reported a “series of violent incidents”, door staff having “links to criminality” and that the venue “poses a serious risk to public safety”.

Elysium in Horseshoe Street remains open

According to the council, the review was also sparked by an alleged failure to wear body worn cameras; perverting the course of justice; and not promoting crime prevention and safety.

Reacting to the outcome, Elysium owner Simon Thomson said: "We are happy that the council didn’t revoke the licence but we will be appealing against some of the council conditions."

Details of the conditions are not yet known. WNC said it cannot comment at this stage.