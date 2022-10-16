Renewable energy firm hopes plan to build solar farm the size of 98 football pitches near Northampton is not refused

A company hoping to build a solar panel farm in Northamptonshire village fields to “tackle climate change” is hoping planning officers do not refuse the proposals.

Plans to build a solar farm the size of 98 football pitches on land between Rothersthorpe, Gayton and Milton Malsor, off Milton Road, have already been recommended for refusal by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) planning officers.

The recommendation to refuse will come before a West Northamptonshire Council strategic planning committee meeting on Monday (October 17), where a final decision is set to be made.

Plans to build a solar farm across two fields between Rothersthorpe, Milton Malsor and Gayton have been recommended for refusal

Looking ahead to that decision, the applicant, Annesco Ltd, said it hopes the planning committee will overturn the refusal recommendation.

A spokesperson for Anesco said: "We hope the committee will overturn this recommendation and recognise the many short and long term benefits this particular development has to offer - both for the local community and in terms of supporting the UK’s commitment to tackling climate change.

"The Rothersthorpe solar farm will enhance biodiversity, providing habitats for at-risk wildlife, while creating local jobs and making a vital contribution to the transition to net zero. If we're to end our reliance on fossil fuels, we need to support sites like this.”

Objections

The following consultees raised objections to the application: Gayton Parish Council, Blisworth Parish Council, Rothershorpe Parish Council CPRE, Canal and River Trust, and the Local Highways Authority (LHA).

The three main objections were, the development would: harm the landscape and visual character of the area, would not accord with the requirements of the LHA, and would not provide adequate mitigation to address risk of surface water flooding.

A Rothersthorpe Parish Council spokesman said: "The developer has not in any way justified the massive negative impact their proposals will have on local villages, residents and the local Northamptonshire environment."

A WNC planning officer explained their reasoning for recommending a refusal.