Plans to build a solar farm the size of 98 football pitches on land between Northamptonshire villages have been recommended for refusal by planning officers.

Proposals to build a temporary solar farm across two fields, spanning 70 hectares in total, between Rothersthorpe, Gayton and Milton Malsor, off Milton Road, have been recommended for refusal.

The recommendation comes before a West Northamptonshire Council strategic planning committee meeting on Monday (September 12), where a final decision is set to be made.

The two bits of land outlined in red are where the development could be built

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application, submitted by Anesco Ltd, seeks full planning permission for the construction of a temporary 49.72 megawatt solar farm, to include the installation of solar panels with transformers, a substation, a DNO control room, a customer substation, GRP comms cabin, security fencing, landscaping and other associated infrastructure.

According to planning papers, the proposed development would make a “significant contribution” to reducing carbon emissions, producing enough renewable power for 13,250 homes annually and reducing the area’s carbon footprint by 11,750 tonnes per year.

However, the following consultees raised objections to the application: Gayton Parish Council, Blisworth Parish Council, Rothershorpe Parish Council CPRE, Canal and River Trust, Local Highways Authority (LHA).

The three main objections were: the development would harm the landscape and visual character of the area, would not accord with the requirements of the LHA, and would not provide adequate mitigation to address risk of surface water flooding.

A Rothersthorpe Parish Council spokesman said: "The parish council supports both Central Government’s and West Northamptonshire Council’s sustainability and renewable energy initiatives.

"However, the proposed location and scale for this industrial installation is inappropriate, covering large areas of productive land adjacent to the Gayton Village Boundary and in close proximity to two historic Conservation Areas.

"The developer has not in any way justified the massive negative impact their proposals will have on local villages, residents and the local Northamptonshire environment."

A WNC planning officer said: "Officers consider that the planning balance lies weighs in refusing permission. The benefits of the development are acknowledged to be very significant.