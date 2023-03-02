A public consultation has opened on proposals for the Marefair Heritage Park in the heart of Northampton.

Plans are in place for a park to be built on Chalk Lane Car Park on land once occupied by Castle House office.

The project, which has £1.5 million of the Towns Fund allocated to it, could see a new play area, new pathways, flowerbeds and seating areas.

Marefair Heritage Park plans.

The council hopes the new park will create a heritage green space, ensure safe footpath routes and protect heritage assets. It also hopes to transform the area and “redefine the entrance to the town centre”.

Officers are now asking for views from members of the public about the plans.

The public consultation says: “We are looking to transform Chalk Lane Car Park in Marefair into a Heritage Park which redefines the entrance to the town centre from the station, offers open space for families and the local community to enjoy and celebrates the heritage of the area.

“Building on previous stakeholder consultation, we would love to get your thoughts on how you would use the park; what you would like to see, what you think about the designs for this project - and how it might be able to support you, your family and your community.”

The consultation goes on to ask members of the public what they would like to see at the park and what they would use the park for.

The council is also holding a consultation event on the ground floor of the Grosvenor Centre (outside Primark) between 10am-4pm on Saturday (March 4). Members of the public will be able to view the plans and discuss them with officers and architects working on the project.

The consultation can be found here. Work is due to start on the project in autumn this year and is due to be completed in autumn 2024.