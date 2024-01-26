Plans unveiled to convert former bar and nightclub in Northampton into private dental practice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been unveiled to convert a vacant former bar and nightclub in Northampton into a “very pricey” private dental practice.

Proposals have recently been submitted to turn the former Bar With No Name, formerly Lava Ignite, in St Peter’s Retail Park, into a dentists called The Hub Dental Practice.

The company is fully private meaning it does not take any NHS patients on.

Planning papers say: “The proposal consists of various internal alterations to allow for the space to work as a dental practice. There are no external alterations, just the additions of signage to signify the new building use as a dentist practice. The ground floor will house four surgery rooms, a large waiting area with reception desk, accessible visitor toilet, admin office, CT scanning room, decontamination room, staff WC and plant room.

"The first floor is only half height head room, and will only be retained as a storage space, whilst the second floor will be occupied by four more surgery rooms, a large waiting area and a staff room and toilet.”

The Hub Dental Practice said: “The proposals aim to provide a new use to a vacant site which will continue to benefit the local economy, whilst also providing a healthcare service to the community. It is believed the current public house site is not listed as an asset of community value and that a business such as The Hub Dental Practice will provide a welcome addition to St Peters Walk.

"It is this application’s intention to boost the number of dentists provided in Northampton and offer an additional healthcare service within the local community. Due to the site’s accessible location, it will provide the opportunity for most people with or without access to a vehicle within the Northampton area to get to the proposed site.”

The Hub Dental Practice has had a site in Milton Keynes for over 40 years, according to its website.

The Milton Keynes site boasts a 4.5 out of five star rating from over 900 Google reviews.

One review said: “Wow, what a fabulous service. Called at 9am, seen at midday. So efficient, clean and professional. Very pricey but with the current state of NHS dentistry there is little other option when you’re in agony.”

St Peter’s Retail Park was bought by investment company Northhold Group from DTZ Investors at the start of 2023 for an undisclosed fee.