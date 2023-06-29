Brand new shops opening soon at a Northampton retail park has been described as “huge” for the town – here’s what we know so far.

St Peter’s Way Retail Park, in the town centre, has been undergoing a stylish refurbishment for the past few months since new investors bought the site.

The park was bought by investment company Northhold Group from DTZ Investors for an undisclosed fee earlier this year.

Major changes are happening at St Peter's Way Retail Park

Northold Group said at the time: “We felt the site was unloved. We felt it was an opportunity.

"Northampton is underinvested in and we thought we could bring something to it. An investment and a refurbishment on the park will massively enhance the town and our investments.”

Chronicle & Echo got in touch with Northold Group this week (Wednesday, June 28) for an update on the progress at the park.

A Northold Group spokesman revealed the latest news, which includes new shops set to open and up to two hours of free parking now in place.

"The external refurbishment is now complete. All the new signage is up, new totems and rebrands,” the spokesman said.

“There is a tenant moving into the former Bar With No Name, we’re in legal discussions with them and as soon as that is done we can announce that, which I would like to think will be in the next two months.

“Urgent Care 365 [at the former Costa Coffee outlet] is opening soon – in September – we understand they are waiting for Care Quality Commission sign-off.

“Fine White Lines, the fashion retailers, I believe are opening in August – they’re fitting out the unit and have almost complete now.

“The former Below One store [next to Iceland], that’s taken. We’re in legal discussions with a national retailer but I prefer not to disclose who it is at the moment because we have not exchanged.

“There is also up to two hours free parking monitored by ANPR cameras at the site.”

The spokesman went on to say the company is feeling “very positive” about the project.

He said: "We feel very, very positive. We’ve had great feedback from the locals and the retailers in terms of the facelift, which was something that was needed.

“The site needed a forward-thinking company to be able to undertake the park turnaround, because it was a chicken and egg situation. Very often property companies don’t want to invest in the space before they have the retailers lined up. But what we thought, due to location, we felt we could jump in and start works before we had the retailers lined up, and now we have completed the refurbishment, lo-and-behold, we have got the tenants pouring in.

“I really think it’s huge for the town, because it was such an eyesore.”

A fresh update is set to be released by the firm in around two months’ time.

